Today in
S.C.V. History
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Ten Cougars Earn All-Conference Nods
| Friday, May 9, 2025

College of the Canyons baseball garnered 10 All-Western State Conference, South Division selections, along with a pair of Gold Glove awards, to wrap up the 2025 campaign.

Evan Jaquez (INF), Frankie Malagon (C) and Joseph Jasso (SP) were all First-Team selections, with Isaiah Dominguez (INF), Hunter Essang (OF), Reid Farrell (DH) and Jose Mariano (1B) all named to the Second-Team.

Alex Freund (OF), Jung Jun Lee (OF) and Chad Stanchfield (RP) were recognized as Honorable Mention selections for the Cougars.

Jaquez batted .320 with five home runs, 34 RBIs and 32 runs scored across 36 games. He also logged 18 walks while getting on base at a .418 clip and slugging .533 on the year. His 17 doubles tied for the team lead. The sophomore out of Valencia High School also made five appearances on the mound, going 2-1 with a save across seven and 1/3 innings.

Malagon started behind the plate in all but one game and finished the year batting .368 while tying for the team lead with 11 home runs. His 41 RBIs ranked second on the squad. He also plated 36 runs and slugged .658.

Jasso finished the year with a 4-4 record and 3.39 ERA across his 13 starts. The sophomore, who was a Second-Team selection in 2024, worked 77 innings, including two complete games, and also picked up a save while recording 83 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.29.  Jasso was the conference’s Gold Glove Award winner for the second straight year.

Dominguez finished the year batting .292 with 22 RBIs and 29 runs scored, with three stolen bases. He recorded 27 hits across 21 conference contests and slugged .371 during that span.

Essang hit .303 over 36 games alongside 26 RBIs, 28 runs and six stolen bases and was the unanimous Gold Glove Award winner in center field. His numbers spiked during the conference schedule with Essang batting .369 with a .488 on-base percentage and .631 slugging percentage.

Ferrell posted a strong freshman campaign by batting .320, swiping 10 bags, scoring 30 runs and driving in 21 more. The Valencia High School grad slugged .443 on the year and reached base the hard way on 15 occasions.

Mariano led the team with a .389 batting average in his 38 games played, while his 11 round-trippers tied with Malagon for the team lead. Another Valencia alum, Mariano racked up a team-high 47 RBIs and also led the squad in slugging (.675) and on-base percentage (.485). He also drew 26 walks on the season.

Freund scored a team high 42 runs and led the team with 14 steals while hitting .322 with 18 RBIs, and a .451 on-base percentage.

Lee ranked third on the team with a .346 batting average and fifth with 32 RBIs. The freshman out of Whimoon, Korea also scored 30 runs, stole five bases and tied for the team lead with 17 doubles.

Stanchfield ranked third on the staff with 49 innings of work, making five starts as part of his 16 total appearances. He finished with a 1-0 record with three saves, 32 strikeouts and a 4.41 ERA.

Canyons (17-21) placed fourth in the WSC, South Division standings behind conference champions Glendale College, runner-up Antelope Valley and third-place L.A. Valley. The Cougars did not advance to the postseason for the first time in three seasons.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Hart District Welcomes New Coordinator, Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Dr. Malikah Nu’Man as the new Sequoia Coordinator at its meeting on May 7. The Board also appointed Vergine Aiazian and Jose Angel Alonzo Pastor as new assistant principals for the 2025/26 school year.
Hart District Welcomes New Coordinator, Assistant Principals
SCV 2025 Fourth of July Parade Registration Open
Get ready to wave your flags and celebrate with pride, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning in full patriotic spirit.
SCV 2025 Fourth of July Parade Registration Open
Consumers Advised Not to Eat Recreationally Harvested Mussels from California Coast
Residents are advised of a California Department of Public Health mussel quarantine order effective May 1 through Oct. 31. During the quarantine, all species of mussels gathered by recreational sport harvesters from California’s ocean shore should not be consumed by humans.
Consumers Advised Not to Eat Recreationally Harvested Mussels from California Coast
Nonprofit Works to Bring Santa Clarita Theatre Center to SCV
A new nonprofit organization is working to bring a theater center to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Santa Clarita Theatre Center is working to create the next step in theater facilities, which will be a shared space with production, rehearsal and performance spaces.
Nonprofit Works to Bring Santa Clarita Theatre Center to SCV
Canyons Features Six on All-Conference Squad
College of the Canyons softball saw six players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division awards, led by First-Team selections Jeniece Jimenez and Mia Reese.
Canyons Features Six on All-Conference Squad
Ten Cougars Earn All-Conference Nods
College of the Canyons baseball garnered 10 All-Western State Conference, South Division selections, along with a pair of Gold Glove awards, to wrap up the 2025 campaign.
Ten Cougars Earn All-Conference Nods
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training
With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.
FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 9-10.
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
CalAlrts Alum, Former Faculty, Ann Telnaes Wins Second Pulitzer Prize
Editorial cartoonist and former California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video faculty Ann Telnaes (Film/Video BFA 1985) was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary on Monday, May 5.
CalAlrts Alum, Former Faculty, Ann Telnaes Wins Second Pulitzer Prize
Jason Gibbs | Explore Five Countries at Celebrate
Ready to embark on a global journey without leaving Santa Clarita? The city’s Celebrate event series is back with new countries to explore, featuring an immersive and exciting cultural celebration that brings the traditions, flavors and artistry of the world to the Canyon Country Community Center, at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Jason Gibbs | Explore Five Countries at Celebrate
May 25: Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
A Better World Running will host the Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 25 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
May 25: Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
May 17: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Old Town Newhall Art Walk
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Saturday, May 17, 2-5 p.m. at The Old Town Newhall Art Walk.
May 17: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Old Town Newhall Art Walk
CHP Adds Vehicles to Combat ‘Video Game-Styled Driving’
In the real world, aggressive lane weaving, triple-digit speeds and road rage aren’t part of a high-score strategy, its deadly. The California Highway Patrol is deploying a new generation of low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles to crack down on what can only be described as “video game-styled” driving on the highways.
CHP Adds Vehicles to Combat ‘Video Game-Styled Driving’
May 23-June 29: Erza Turin Art Show at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Timeless Expressions", a portrait art show showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association artist Erza Turin, May 23-June 29.
May 23-June 29: Erza Turin Art Show at Canyon Theatre Guild
COC Registration for Summer Classes Available
From Monday, June 9 to Saturday, August 16, the College of the Canyons summer semester will offer more than 500 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines.
COC Registration for Summer Classes Available
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
May 12-16: Gear Up for the Annual Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge
Businesses and their employees are encouraged to participate in the week-long challenge May 12, through May 16, with pit stops available on May 15 only.
May 12-16: Gear Up for the Annual Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge
June 4: ‘Still We Speak, A Night Of Sonnets, Song’ for Eaton Fire Relief
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s "Sonnets for an Old Century" to raise money for Los Angeles fire relief, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m.
June 4: ‘Still We Speak, A Night Of Sonnets, Song’ for Eaton Fire Relief
Barger, LACDA Unveil Disaster Loan Program for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program.
Barger, LACDA Unveil Disaster Loan Program for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
Tax Relief Bill Advances for Residents Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
Tax Relief Bill Advances for Residents Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is reaffirming her commitment to supporting fire survivors.
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
CSUN: Popularity of Fast Fashion Declining as People Become Sustainability-Conscious
Consumers are becoming more conscious of how the clothes they are purchasing are produced due to rising costs and environmental concerns, a shift that may push some to look for alternatives.
CSUN: Popularity of Fast Fashion Declining as People Become Sustainability-Conscious
