Ten Cougars Earn All-Conference Nods

College of the Canyons baseball garnered 10 All-Western State Conference, South Division selections, along with a pair of Gold Glove awards, to wrap up the 2025 campaign.

Evan Jaquez (INF), Frankie Malagon (C) and Joseph Jasso (SP) were all First-Team selections, with Isaiah Dominguez (INF), Hunter Essang (OF), Reid Farrell (DH) and Jose Mariano (1B) all named to the Second-Team.

Alex Freund (OF), Jung Jun Lee (OF) and Chad Stanchfield (RP) were recognized as Honorable Mention selections for the Cougars.

Jaquez batted .320 with five home runs, 34 RBIs and 32 runs scored across 36 games. He also logged 18 walks while getting on base at a .418 clip and slugging .533 on the year. His 17 doubles tied for the team lead. The sophomore out of Valencia High School also made five appearances on the mound, going 2-1 with a save across seven and 1/3 innings.

Malagon started behind the plate in all but one game and finished the year batting .368 while tying for the team lead with 11 home runs. His 41 RBIs ranked second on the squad. He also plated 36 runs and slugged .658.

Jasso finished the year with a 4-4 record and 3.39 ERA across his 13 starts. The sophomore, who was a Second-Team selection in 2024, worked 77 innings, including two complete games, and also picked up a save while recording 83 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.29. Jasso was the conference’s Gold Glove Award winner for the second straight year.

Dominguez finished the year batting .292 with 22 RBIs and 29 runs scored, with three stolen bases. He recorded 27 hits across 21 conference contests and slugged .371 during that span.

Essang hit .303 over 36 games alongside 26 RBIs, 28 runs and six stolen bases and was the unanimous Gold Glove Award winner in center field. His numbers spiked during the conference schedule with Essang batting .369 with a .488 on-base percentage and .631 slugging percentage.

Ferrell posted a strong freshman campaign by batting .320, swiping 10 bags, scoring 30 runs and driving in 21 more. The Valencia High School grad slugged .443 on the year and reached base the hard way on 15 occasions.

Mariano led the team with a .389 batting average in his 38 games played, while his 11 round-trippers tied with Malagon for the team lead. Another Valencia alum, Mariano racked up a team-high 47 RBIs and also led the squad in slugging (.675) and on-base percentage (.485). He also drew 26 walks on the season.

Freund scored a team high 42 runs and led the team with 14 steals while hitting .322 with 18 RBIs, and a .451 on-base percentage.

Lee ranked third on the team with a .346 batting average and fifth with 32 RBIs. The freshman out of Whimoon, Korea also scored 30 runs, stole five bases and tied for the team lead with 17 doubles.

Stanchfield ranked third on the staff with 49 innings of work, making five starts as part of his 16 total appearances. He finished with a 1-0 record with three saves, 32 strikeouts and a 4.41 ERA.

Canyons (17-21) placed fourth in the WSC, South Division standings behind conference champions Glendale College, runner-up Antelope Valley and third-place L.A. Valley. The Cougars did not advance to the postseason for the first time in three seasons.

