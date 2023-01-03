Tesoro Adobe Historic Park 2023 Volunteer Docents Needed

The National Weather Service is forecasting continued rain in the Santa Clarita Valley until Friday, when the sun will return with a temperature near 60.

Registration is now open for the Spring Newhall Community Center Afterschool program. The program is $30 a semester for Santa Clarita residents, $35 for nonresidents.

The Santa Clarita Hiking Club is hosting a full day desert adventure on Saturday, Jan. 14. The all day hike will travel the Ridge Loop through Nightmare Gulch, Red Rock Canyon in Cantil, Calif.

Ace Frehley inspired numerous up-and-coming rockers to pick up the guitar. He is also listed as a major influence by several renowned contemporary rock guitarists.

Volunteer youth sports coaches are sought for a variety of programs offered by the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported on Saturday, Dec. 31 that a portion of Lake Hughes Road from Dry Gulch Road to Pine Canyon Road in the Castaic, Lake Hughes area has been closed because of a mudslide.

Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.

California State University, Northridge improved to 2-0 in Big West Conference women's basketball play as the Matadors defeated Cal State Fullerton 69-59 Saturday, Dec. 31, at Premier America Credit Union Arena.

The Master's University Lady Mustangs were held to their lowest point total of the season, losing to No. 21 Dakota Wesleyan 72-41 at home Saturday in The MacArthur Center.

Soup for the Soul celebrates 25 years of Bridge to Home's mission of help, hope and change. The live fundraising event will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 28 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,410 new cases countywide and 116 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the 1970s and 1980s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ impersonators Anthony and Eddie Edwards.

WBB: 18-1 Second Half Run Sends CSUN Past Cal Poly 65-55 An 18-1 second-half run propelled California State University, Northridge past Cal Poly 65-55 in the Big West women's basketball opener for both teams Thursday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.

Jan. 2: Cold Weather Alert for SCV The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include: Santa Clarita Valley – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Mount Wilson – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Metro Offers Free Service on Buses, Light Rail on NYE If you are headed out of the Santa Clarita Valley for New Year's Eve celebrations Metro will offer free service on all Metro-operated bus and light rail lines on Saturday Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day to help everyone travel safely.

Wet Weather Expected in SCV for Saturday, Also in New Year The National Weather Service is predicting widespread rain across Southern California, including the Santa Clarita valley on Saturday, with another dose of rain expected to hit the region early next week.

Kathryn Barger | Year in Review 2022 As we close out 2022, I’m inspired to reflect on the efforts I've made to strengthen Los Angeles County. But, making meaningful investments and improvements in the future of our neighborhoods cannot be done alone.