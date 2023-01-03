Tesoro Adobe Historic Park 2023 Volunteer Docents Needed

The city of Santa Clarita Volunteer Engagement Program seeks 2023 volunteer docents at Tesoro Adobe Historic Park.
Do you like history? Do you enjoy working with people? We’re looking for enthusiastic and motivated quick learners with great customer service and verbal communication skills to lead tours at the Tesoro Adobe Historic Park. Training will be provided.
Tasks:
— Lead tours, provide professional service to guests, and share historical information with visitors.
— Track number of visitors.
— Report any safety concerns to city staff.
Desired Qualifications/Requirements:
— At least 18 years old.
— Excellent customer service and verbal communication skills.
— Able to stand and/or walk around for a four-hour shift.
— Complete necessary training.
— Complete and pass background check/fingerprinting.
–Available on an ongoing basis on any of the following days in 2023:
Tuesdays – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesdays – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursdays – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Fridays – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturdays 8 a.m. – Noon
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park
29350 Avenida Ranchero Tesoro
Valencia, CA 91354
If you are interested in the Tesoro Adobe Historic Park volunteer docent opportunity contact Nancy Grover Recreation & Community Services Coordinator at (661) 250-3755.
For more information visit Santa Clarita volunteer opportunities.
