The 20th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway throughout Southern California through March 31.

Southern California first responders’ top priority is to help others in harm’s way. For the 20th campaign since 2007, first responders will further their commitment to helping others and saving lives by bolstering the community’s blood supply. During the Battle of the Badges blood drive, Los Angeles county law and public safety agencies compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

Angelenos can join the fun and friendly competition at locations throughout Southern California by donating at a Battle of the Badges blood drive between Jan. 1 and March 31. Everyone who donates at a Battle of the Badges blood drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

“The need for blood is constant, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood,” said Jacquelyn Clites, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region. “Donations help new parents, premature babies, cancer patients and accident victims access lifesaving blood. When first responders step up to donate, they not only ensure an adequate blood supply but also inspire Angelenos to donate and save lives.”

Since Mahagony Thomas of the United States Probation Office launched the Battle of the Badges blood drive in 2007, more than 50,000 pints of blood have been donated in Southern California. In 2025 alone, the campaign collected 4,198 pints between Jan. 1 and April 30, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department leading as the top collecting agency with 832 pints.

Join Sheriff Robert G. Luna and all badge-carrying agencies as they encourage community members to make a lifesaving impact during the 2026 campaign.

There are two blood drives scheduled for the Santa Clarita Valley. Everyone who donates at a Battle of the Badges blood drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

Other blood drives throughout Southern California can be found on the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region website.

Upcoming Battle of the Badges blood donation opportunities include two in the SCV:

Castaic: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, at the Los Angeles County Pitchess Detention Center, NCCF Visitor Center, 29340 The Old Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Valencia: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16, at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital EC Rooms, 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

These blood drives come as the Red Cross recovers from canceled drives due to severe weather across the country. Blood and platelet donors are needed now to ensure patient needs are met in the coming week.

You can make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and enter sponsor code BOB25.

Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org.

