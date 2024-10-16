Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Seeks Art Submissions

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council invites artists to submit artwork in its annual “Adult Fine Art Show”, an open-themed, juried art exhibition, at the TAADAA Art Gallery, in Acton.

A judge will award first, second, and third place in each category, as well as Best in Show, and there will be a People’s Choice Award. Local businesses will sponsor the artwork of their choice with either a cash prize, or credit for a business service.

Eligible artwork must have been created within the past 3 years, and not have been shown in a previous AADAC Adult Fine Art Show. It is acceptable if the artwork has been shown in any other art show, including an AADAC exhibit. Categories will be oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, sculpture, multimedia, dry media (i.e. charcoal, pencil, or colored pencil), or photography.

The Acton Agua Dulce Art Council is a registered 501(c)(3), with a goal of providing opportunities for established and emerging visual and performing artists, in an inclusive creative environment, to foster culture and arts in the community.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 27, 2024, email aadacinfo@gmail.com for an application.

The exhibition will run from Nov. 2 through Nov. 3, 2024 at the TAADAA Art Gallery, located at Picasso’s Playmates 33330 Santiago Rd, Acton, CA 93510.

The gallery is open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 11 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, or to be added to the mailing list for events, please email aadacinfo@gmail.com or check out the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...