The Canyon Santa Clarita to Close

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 5, 2023

By Perry Smith - The Signal

It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials.

A spokesperson for The Canyon in Santa Clarita confirmed Thursday the show venue at Westfield Valencia Town Center is closing.

For the complete story, visit The Signal.

