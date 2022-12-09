The Canyon Santa Clarita to Host New Year’s Eve Prince Tribute

It doesn’t get more legendary than the music of Prince. When the iconic performer died in 2016, the world mourned the loss of the multi-instrumentalist savant.

Whether you were a fan of Prince’s irrevocable style, or only discovered his catalog after his passing, Prince Again is a show for all to enjoy. You can see Prince Again live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve.

Prince’s hits smashed the Billboard Charts and created memories for generations with tracks such as “Little Red Corvette,” “1999,” “Kiss,” “Cream,” “Diamonds & Pearls,” “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and the iconic “Purple Rain.”

The tribute act Prince Again will pay homage in a party fashion, aiming to keep audiences on their feet from start to finish.

Opening set by Mark & The Tiger, plus dancing to a DJ to ring in the new year after the Prince tribute. Doors 6 p.m., headliner 8 p.m.

Tickets ($29-$49) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006 and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office.

They Canyon Santa Clarita is located at the Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.

