The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center

|
|
|
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
|
"The Real Housewives of Troy," an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.
|
The National Weather Service has issued an "excessive heat warning" for the Santa Clarita Valley, along with other communities in Los Angeles County.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,090 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion authored by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends all conditional use permits issued to restaurants in unincorporated communities by 18 months.
|
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Santa Clarita will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bridgeport Park, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified two of the three men who died Sunday afternoon in a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road.
|
In the fourth and final match of the Electric City Invitational in Great Falls, Mont., The Master's Lady Mustangs convincingly swept Haskell Indian Nations University 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is a desirable place to live, work and raise a family, thanks in no small part to the leadership of our city council and the commitment and dedication of city staff to serve the needs of residents.
|
The College of the Canyons Men's Soccer team hosted history at its home field on Saturday, Aug. 27 with the Cougars welcoming the Tahitian U20 National Team to Santa Clarita for the first international match in program history.
|
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
|
The city of Santa Clarita will host "The Business for Artists Conference" to give arts and creative professionals the tools and opportunity to learn business development.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception - is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Tesoro Adobe Historical Park.
|
Welcome back to a brand new year, Matadors. To help all the new and returning students, here’s a list of key resources and information to make the first weeks of school as smooth as possible.
|
California State University, Northridge, and Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, played to a 1-1 men's soccer tie Sunday night at Matador Soccer Field.
|
The California Interscholastic Federation has released its 2022 pre-season cross-country poll, ranking Saugus Boys No. 9 in Division 2.
|
VENTURA — College of the Canyons was on the winning side of a 3-1 road result vs. Ventura College on Friday, as the Cougars used two goals from sophomore Rebekah Brooks to open the 2022 season in victorious fashion.
|
Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range.
|
An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters.
|
The Knights of Columbus at Saint Kateri Church is holding its annual Pasta Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.
|
The Valley Industry Association's "An Evening with Kathryn Barger," which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, has been postponed.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 203 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 30 deaths and 6,467 new cases countywide.
