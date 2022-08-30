header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center
| Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Ken StriplinThe city of Santa Clarita is a desirable place to live, work and raise a family, thanks in no small part to the leadership of our city council and the commitment and dedication of city staff to serve the needs of residents. From open-house meetings about upcoming capital improvement projects to free events that work to beautify our community, residents know there is no shortage of opportunities to play an active role in building our future together.

One critical way to have your voice heard is by utilizing the city’s Resident Service Center, also known as RSC. Available through the city of Santa Clarita mobile app or by visiting Santa Clarita Resident Service Center, this robust customer service system is available 24- hours a day, seven-days a week. By using RSC, you can quickly find answers to pressing questions about city services and also submit a service request that will be automatically routed to the staff member best suited to assist. This way, you don’t need to plan a trip to Santa Clarita City Hall and can instead focus on more important things, such as spending time with your family or running your local business.

Before getting started with RSC, it is important to know what types of information and support you can find. In addition to submitting a service request, you will also have a wealth of information at your fingertips. For example, if you are cleaning out your garage and need items hauled away, then RSC will help you locate contact information for Waste Management’s Bulky Item Pick-Up program. If you are looking to remodel your home or are interested in starting a business in Santa Clarita, you will find sections that outline the steps to take to get all necessary permits and licenses.

When it comes to needs for physical services, such as tree trimming, graffiti removal, potholes and more, RSC also has you covered. All you need to do is visit the website or use the city’s mobile app, then choose the category that applies to your need. The Resident Service Center allows you to enter a description of your request, as well as a photo and location. Your request is then sent to staff for follow-up, and you are able to track progress, so you know when an issue is resolved. Please note that while RSC is available 24/7, requests are addressed during normal business hours. Additionally, any emergencies or life-threatening situations should be immediately reported to first responders by dialing 9-1-1.

Please visit the Resident Service Center online at santa-clarita.com/RSC and familiarize yourself with the available resources so you can get the fast and efficient service you expect from the city the next time you need assistance.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
