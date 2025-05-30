The ‘Coolest Camp’ in Town, Camp Chillin’ Returns to The Cube

This summer, kids can beat the heat in the coolest way possible, at Camp Chillin’ inside The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.

From June 16 through Aug. 8, children ages 5 to 12 will enjoy an unforgettable summer experience packed with skating, games and classic camp fun in one of the most advanced ice facilities in Southern California.

Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Cube is a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot facility that features three sheets of ice, a full-service restaurant, private party spaces and premium viewing areas. It’s not just a rink, it’s a destination for recreation, learning and entertainment.

Camp Chillin’ blends expert instruction with high-energy activities. Campers start each day with skating lessons led by professional instructors, followed by off-ice games, crafts and team-building fun—all under the guidance of trained staff who ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all skill levels.

Whether your child is new to the ice or already skating with confidence, Camp Chillin’ is designed to boost self-esteem, encourage movement and foster friendships, all inside a world-class venue that’s as fun for parents to explore as it is for kids.

Camp runs Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flexible registration options are available, with daily rates at $87 and weekly rates at $410.

Spots are filling up fast, don’t miss your chance to give your child the “coolest” summer ever.

To register and learn more, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-2823.

Like this: Like Loading...