header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive
| Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
Water drop


California State University, Northridge, is home to the International Guitar Research Archives, one of the largest guitar-related archives in the world.

The archive serves not only as a collection of guitar music, but also a history of the guitar and a documentation of the entire world from the eyes of guitar musicians.

The IGRA is made up of sheet music, photographs, paper records, scrapbooks, guitar journals and magazines, like Soundboard, Guitar Magazine, and music scores.

The archive also contains thousands of phonograph recordings of classical guitar, mandolin, and flute, which can be digitized for listening upon request.

The archive was founded in 1980 by late music professor Ron Purcell upon receiving the extensive Vahdah Olcott-Bickford donation. Olcott-Bickford was an astrologer and classical guitar teacher dubbed “the Grand Lady of the Guitar.” She was best known for her influential guitar method books and she was a prolific author of articles about the guitar and frequent correspondent with other musicians throughout her long career. In 1919, Olcott-Bickford became the first woman to make a guitar recording.

Olcott-Bickford had collected hundreds of guitar-related materials dating from 1874-1980. Near the end of her life, Purcell encouraged her to donate her collection to CSUN’s music department, as he deemed important enough to preserve. Julieta Garcia, the archivist for the IGRA, says the collection was eventually moved to the CSUN library to better preserve the items there.

“There was a conclusion made that the music department wasn’t the best place for these materials to live,” Garcia said.

Since the 1980s, IGRA has continued to grow, receiving donations from the Laurindo Almeida estate, John Tanno, and from Ron Purcell himself.

Residing on the 2nd floor of the CSUN library is a reading room where you can request the items from these collections to study. People can find and request these items online, or through email. Garcia says students can get specific about what they want, like requesting “turn of the century sheet music.” She says there aren’t many guitar-related archives as big as IGRA in the world, so they are regularly sent emails and visits from students and researchers from all over the globe.

“[The emails] are mostly international Students, grad students, PHD students, who are working on their dissertations from around the world. We get requests from throughout the U.S. but I also have emails from Italy. I have an email from France from someone interested in a guitar we have,” Garcia said.

The archive contains personal writings and photographs from classical guitarists throughout the 1900s, serving as bookmarks through history from the lens of musicians.

“We have a lot of historical documentation about the history of the world, what’s going on in the world, why people can’t pay for these things, they’re moving,” Garcia said.

The archive contains letters from classical guitarists during the economic crash of 1929, some of them detailing their struggles to stay afloat and pay their bills and fees. Garcia says the entire guitar society, like most everyone else at that time, experienced a lot of hardship trying to survive.

The IGRA is open to anyone who would like to access its resources. Special Collections and Archives is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays 1-4 p.m. Students interested in requesting items from the archive can email asksca@csun.edu. IGRA also has a one-year paid fellowship program open to any full-time students interested in music, library science, music research, and/or the arts. One student will be chosen and the deadline for the application is September 13th, 2024.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive

CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
California State University, Northridge, is home to the International Guitar Research Archives, one of the largest guitar-related archives in the world.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House

Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
Be a guest at California State University, Northridge's Open House - a free, fun and informative day on campus Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

COC Short-Term Class Registration Now Open

COC Short-Term Class Registration Now Open
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
Students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester—which started on Aug. 19— or take on an additional course before the semester ends can choose from nearly 400 short-term classes.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives Trustees Award

CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives Trustees Award
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
The CSU Trustees Award is given to 23 recipients across the California State University system who have demonstrated superior academic performance, a history of community service and incredible personal accomplishment.
FULL STORY...

COC to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services

COC to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
In collaboration with The Access Project (TAP), the College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program will provide free post-conviction legal services to current and former students, as well as COC employees and their family members.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person
Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Two Fall Shows
The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced two shows for the upcoming fall season,  "Things My Mother Taught Me" and "Southern Fried Nuptials".
Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Two Fall Shows
County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has been honored with the 2024 Distinguished Assessment Jurisdiction Award by the International Association of Assessment Officers, the preeminent global organization that is the standard bearer for assessment administration and property tax policy.
County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 25
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 25
Court Won’t Move AV Sex Offender’s Hearing to AV
 Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement, reacting to the Los Angeles Superior Court’s announcement that it will keep the upcoming Oct. 1, 2024 placement hearing for Sexually Violent Predator Christopher Hubbart at the Hollywood Courthouse
Court Won’t Move AV Sex Offender’s Hearing to AV
Oct. 2: City to Start Upgrading Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the start of construction for the upgrades and enhancements to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Oct. 2: City to Start Upgrading Old Orchard Park
Oct. 1: SCV Water Holds Three Board Meetings
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting followed by the regular board and a Joint Powers meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Oct. 1: SCV Water Holds Three Board Meetings
CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive
California State University, Northridge, is home to the International Guitar Research Archives, one of the largest guitar-related archives in the world.
CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive
Health Officials Probing Nearby Case of Dengue Fever
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of Panorama City.
Health Officials Probing Nearby Case of Dengue Fever
Oct. 5: Valencia High to Host RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
The Valencia High School Marching Band & Color Guard is pleased to announce RAGNAROK, a Western Band Association SoCal Marching Band Clinic taking place on Oct. 5, at 2:30 p.m. in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 5: Valencia High to Host RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival
The Master's University men's soccer team tied Hope International University 0-0 in a tightly contested game played at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. Saturday afternoon.
Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival
First All Valley Showcase Deemed a Success
The inaugural All Valley Showcase, hosted by Saugus High School, took place on Saturday, Sept. 21.
First All Valley Showcase Deemed a Success
Henry Mayo Hosting Panel of Breast Cancer Survivors
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Girl Talk series will feature a panel of four breast cancer survivors on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Henry Mayo Hosting Panel of Breast Cancer Survivors
Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House
Be a guest at California State University, Northridge's Open House - a free, fun and informative day on campus Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House
COC Short-Term Class Registration Now Open
Students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester—which started on Aug. 19— or take on an additional course before the semester ends can choose from nearly 400 short-term classes.
COC Short-Term Class Registration Now Open
CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives Trustees Award
The CSU Trustees Award is given to 23 recipients across the California State University system who have demonstrated superior academic performance, a history of community service and incredible personal accomplishment.
CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives Trustees Award
Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis
The insurance coverage crisis that is sweeping across various sectors in California has found a new target: Foster Family Agencies. 
Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis
Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
SAN MARCOS — For the second time in as many weeks No. 14 College of the Canyons took to the road to defeat a state-ranked opponent, this time getting the better of No. 24 Palomar College by a 26-7 final score.
Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
Supes Approve All-Year, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to Tuesday implement year-round emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 
Supes Approve All-Year, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
COC to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services
In collaboration with The Access Project (TAP), the College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program will provide free post-conviction legal services to current and former students, as well as COC employees and their family members.
COC to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services
Interior Design Firm Launches in Santa Clarita
ASID Allied interior designer Alexis King launches interior design firm, 2117 Collective, specializing in custom creations.
Interior Design Firm Launches in Santa Clarita
Donors Needed for Upcoming SCV Blood Drives
The American Red Cross continues to amplify the ongoing critical need for blood and platelets to keep the blood supply stable as fall begins.
Donors Needed for Upcoming SCV Blood Drives
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
dozer
SCVNews.com