The Cube Hosting Dual Skating Competitions

This weekend, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia, is excited to host the United States Figure Skating National Qualifying Series and the ISI Inaugural Open Competition.

Events will begin on Friday, Aug. 19, and last until Sunday, Aug. 21. All of the events will run between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., at The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.

We encourage all of our residents to come beat the heat and support our local skaters and those from across the United States as they compete in singles and pairs events. Athletes competing in the NQS will have the chance to advance to the U.S. Pairs and U.S. Dance Final in November. The ISI Inaugural Open will feature skaters from across the Southern California region who will compete in a broad set of events on Saturday and Sunday.

While you enjoy the competitions, be sure to stop by The Grille to quench your thirst or try a wide variety of menu items, which features favorites from Maria’s Deli. Additionally, competitors and visitors can check out the pro shop for merchandise.

Be sure to follow The Cube on Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the weekend. For more information about the competitions, please contact Jessica Terzian at jessica.terzian@thecubesantaclarita.com or call The Cube at (661) 257-2823.

