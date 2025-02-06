Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs

Hockey fans, get ready! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will welcome back the 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.

These action-packed playoffs kick off on Friday, Feb. 7, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 9. The conference now features two divisions for even more thrilling competition. Don’t miss the championship games on Sunday morning!

The West Coast Hockey Conference consists of 12 universities from across California, Arizona and New Mexico. Admission will be $10 for a single game ticket and $20 for a weekend pass.

The Men’s Division 2 conference game schedule is below:

Friday, Feb. 7

-UC Los Angeles vs. Northern Arizona University – 11 a.m.

-Loyola Marymount University vs. University of New Mexico – 2 p.m.

-Grand Canyon University vs. UC Santa Barbara – 5 p.m.

-Arizona State University vs. California State University, Northridge – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

-Highest Rank vs. Lowest Rank – 5 p.m.

-2nd Highest Rank vs. 2nd Lowest Rank – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

-Championship Game – 8 a.m.

The Men’s Division 3 conference game schedule is below:

Friday, Feb. 7

-UC Davis vs. UC Irvine – 11:30 a.m.

-Northern Arizona University vs. Santa Clara University – 2:30 p.m.

-Arizona State University vs. Grand Canyon University – 5:30 p.m.

-Loyola Marymount University vs. Long Beach State University – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

-Highest Rank vs. Lowest Rank – 5:30 p.m.

-2nd Highest Rank vs. 2nd Lowest Rank – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

-Championship Game – 11 a.m.

For more information about the playoffs, please contact Matt Dugan at matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.

