The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners

American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC), along with the LA Kings and the City of Santa Clarita, is seeking proposals for the operation of retail and restaurant spaces at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, located at 27745 Smyth Drive. The Cube opened to the public in April 2021, and new partners for the pro shop and restaurant areas will help launch a new era of ice sports, events and entertainment in Santa Clarita.

The City of Santa Clarita owns The Cube, which is operated by ASEC in partnership with the LA Kings. The 93,000 square-foot facility features three sheets of ice – an NHL rink, Olympic rink and The Pond – as well as retail space on the ground floor and a restaurant on the second floor.

The Cube is newly renovated and is the premier ice skating arena in northern Los Angeles County and the surrounding area. With an estimated yearly attendance of 500,000 participants and spectators, The Cube is home to hockey, figure skating, curling, speed skating, general public sessions and more.

The 1,570 square-foot pro shop on the first floor of The Cube includes retail space, office space, a dressing room, storage room and sharpening room. It is preferred that the operator will offer skate sharpening, riveting, jersey number and logo pressing, as well as retail sales of hockey and skating equipment and The Cube merchandise.

Approximately 4,650 square feet of restaurant space is also available on the second floor at The Cube. Contained within this space are a 1,030 square-foot kitchen, a U-shaped bar and two areas for seating. It is preferred that the restaurant operator will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a variety of drink options and adult beverages and partner with The Cube on food for birthday parties and events.

Interested parties can submit proposals through Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Each Request for Proposals (RFP) can be accessed by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com. Proposals must be submitted via email to The Cube’s General Manager, Larry Bruyere. For questions and more information on the RFP process, please send an email to larry.bruyere@thecubesantaclarita.com.

