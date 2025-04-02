The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center Seeks Restaurant Partner

American Sports Entertainment Company and the LA Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals to license restaurant and bar space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.

The Cube opened to the public in April 2021, and is the premier ice-skating arena in the area and draws crowds of hockey players, figure skaters, speed skaters and general public skaters daily.

The city of Santa Clarita owns The Cube, which is operated by JV Ice at The Cube. The 93,000 square-foot facility features three sheets of ice – an NHL rink, Olympic rink and The Pond – as well as the restaurant and Top Shelf beverage center on the second floor. With many daily sessions, games, practices and open sessions, The Cube has constant traffic with heightened crowds during tournaments, competitions and other events. In 2024, the Cube brought in nearly 450,000 individuals. The Grille at The Cube has averaged $70,000 per month which includes sales from the bar.

Approximately 4,650 square feet of restaurant space is available on the second floor at The Cube. Contained within this space is a 1,030 square-foot kitchen, a bar and two patron seating areas. It is preferred that the restaurant operator will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a variety of drink options and adult beverages, and partner with The Cube on food for birthday parties and events.

Interested parties can submit proposals through May 15, 2025. Each Request for Proposals (RFP) can be accessed by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com. Proposals must be submitted via email to The Cube’s General Manager, Darin Mathewson at darin.mathewson@asecllc.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...