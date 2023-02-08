The Cube To Host West Coast Hockey Conference

Get your tickets, The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host the 2023 West Coast Hockey Conference.

The tournament will begin on Thursday, Feb. 9 and end on Sunday, Feb. 12, with the championship game scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The West Coast Hockey Conference consists of 17 colleges from across California and Arizona. The conference game schedule is below:

Thursday, Feb. 9

-California State University, Northridge vs. Santa Clara University – 5 p.m.

-UC Santa Barbara vs. California State University, Fullerton – 8: p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

-UCLA vs. TBD – 11 a.m.

-Grand Canyon University vs. TBD – 2 p.m.

-Arizona State University vs. Long Beach State University – 5 p.m.

-Loyola Marymount University vs. Northern Arizona University – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

-Semifinals #1 – 2 p.m.

-Semifinals #2 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

-Championship game – 10:30 a.m.

Admission will be $10 for an adult day pass, $20 for an adult weekend pass and $5 for child or student ID day passes. While you’re enjoying the games, stop by The Grille for a wide variety of food, snacks and beverages. If you need to bundle up and stay warm or if you want to get some Cube gear, check out the City Store for sweatshirts, gloves, headbands and more!

For more information about the conference, please contact Matt Dugan at matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.

