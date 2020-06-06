The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
|
|
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
Presently, convalescent plasma, remdesivir and IL-6 seem to improve patient status positively, and the government pays for experimental use. Apparently, if hospitals don’t use these treatments, they still get paid.
At a community vigil Friday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, characterized police brutality and racism as viruses, but thousands of protesters who swarmed the vigil challenged the lack of accountability for officers who attacked peaceful protesters.
California will permit schools, bars, gyms, hotels and other facilities to reopen, and music, television and film production to resume with certain restrictions starting June 12 in locations that meet state criteria for COVID-19 containment and preparedness.
After hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Santa Clarita on Thursday, about 100 took a knee outside City Hall on Friday to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
L.A. County Public Health confirmed Friday 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths, including the 22nd death in the SCV since the pandemic began.
Access to bail will dramatically expand as the result of a decision this week by the Public Defender Ricardo Garcia and Alternate Public Defender Erika Anzoategui in partnership with The Bail Project.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity, SCV Chamber officials said Friday.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva furthered tensions with the county’s Board of Supervisors with his claims his department is understaffed and underfunded.
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday called for new police crowd control procedures and the banning of a chokehold that stops the flow of blood to the brain.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual community listening session on Thursday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
As a teenager, my father took me to Metropolitan State Mental Hospital several times, not for admission, but to learn how mental health affected his clients. Knowing my interest in medicine, he felt it was an opportunity to put my feet in someone else’s shoes.
A rumored protest in the Santa Clarita Valley became a reality Thursday, as an estimated 800 people marched, loudly chanting George Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter,” only to conclude serenely outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Spearheading the many marches and messages through megaphones in the name of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday were some of the community’s very own students.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating Hector Aguilera, a 64-year-old Hispanic man.
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement Thursday, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 25 and subsequent protests nationwide including Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita.
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
William S. Hart Union High School District sent an email to parents regarding a social media post by a former Saugus High School volunteer football coach, in which "target practice" was mentioned in reference to the Santa Clarita protest Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,874 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 117 more than reported Wednesday.
