[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 6
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Saturday, Jun 6, 2020

 

Dr. Gene DorioMedical professionals are on a learning curve as the coronavirus is highly contagious and has no treatment. Six months into this battle, money is being poured into treatment, offering hope for those who are seriously ill.

Unfortunately, as in the past, physicians are seeing their decision-making usurped by business.

At some hospitals, the quality of patient care is of the utmost importance. At others, treatment for ill patients is limited by administrative salaries, bonuses and retirement packages.

Presently, convalescent plasma, remdesivir and IL-6 seem to improve patient status positively, and the government pays for experimental use. Apparently, if hospitals don’t use these treatments, they still get paid. Not using them puts money into the hospital’s pocket.

Therefore, some hospital administrators are dissuading doctors from applying for these treatments and putting up red-tape barriers. As well, consistent with past behavior, they hastily place older patients on hospice, eliminating all treatment even though they have been paid.

Finding out which hospital you can trust is not an easy task. Asking contracted hospital doctors might not be a reliable source, though examining mortality or hospice transfer statistics might help with your decision making.

It’s your turn to be on the learning curve.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
Presently, convalescent plasma, remdesivir and IL-6 seem to improve patient status positively, and the government pays for experimental use. Apparently, if hospitals don’t use these treatments, they still get paid.
READ MORE...

Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Friday, Jun 5, 2020
As a teenager, my father took me to Metropolitan State Mental Hospital several times, not for admission, but to learn how mental health affected his clients. Knowing my interest in medicine, he felt it was an opportunity to put my feet in someone else’s shoes.
READ MORE...

Violating Curfew | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Violating Curfew | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Thursday, Jun 4, 2020
As a youngster, “I had a dream” we would all have the same opportunity and be treated equality. A lot of work is still needed to make this dream a reality.
READ MORE...

Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
Those who divide, threaten, insult and incite hate and animosity lack skill in leadership. When we work united as a team, we flourish. Divided, we fall.
READ MORE...

You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
Smart phone cameras are invaluable in documenting truth and facts, in case they might be disputed in the future. All of us, including police or looters, should be aware you might be captured on someone’s phone committing a crime.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience

Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience
Monday, Jun 1, 2020
In his June message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth observes the resilience of Santa Clarita residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Presently, convalescent plasma, remdesivir and IL-6 seem to improve patient status positively, and the government pays for experimental use. Apparently, if hospitals don’t use these treatments, they still get paid.
The Learning Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
At LAPD-Sponsored Vigil, Protesters Confront Chief Moore
At a community vigil Friday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, characterized police brutality and racism as viruses, but thousands of protesters who swarmed the vigil challenged the lack of accountability for officers who attacked peaceful protesters.
At LAPD-Sponsored Vigil, Protesters Confront Chief Moore
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
California will permit schools, bars, gyms, hotels and other facilities to reopen, and music, television and film production to resume with certain restrictions starting June 12 in locations that meet state criteria for COVID-19 containment and preparedness.
California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Education Over Violence: Black Lives Matter Group Returns to SCV
After hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Santa Clarita on Thursday, about 100 took a knee outside City Hall on Friday to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Education Over Violence: Black Lives Matter Group Returns to SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 131 New SCV Cases, Another Fatality
L.A. County Public Health confirmed Friday 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths, including the 22nd death in the SCV since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 131 New SCV Cases, Another Fatality
L.A. County to Dramatically Expand Access to Bail
Access to bail will dramatically expand as the result of a decision this week by the Public Defender Ricardo Garcia and Alternate Public Defender Erika Anzoategui in partnership with The Bail Project.
L.A. County to Dramatically Expand Access to Bail
SCV Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity, SCV Chamber officials said Friday.
SCV Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity
June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
June 9: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
County Responds to Villanueva’s Claims About Budget, Staffing Issues
Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva furthered tensions with the county’s Board of Supervisors with his claims his department is understaffed and underfunded.
County Responds to Villanueva’s Claims About Budget, Staffing Issues
Newsom Tells California Police to Stop Using Carotid Chokehold
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday called for new police crowd control procedures and the banning of a chokehold that stops the flow of blood to the brain.
Newsom Tells California Police to Stop Using Carotid Chokehold
June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.
June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening
June 11: Virtual Town Hall with Sheriff’s Oversight Commission
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual community listening session on Thursday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 11: Virtual Town Hall with Sheriff’s Oversight Commission
Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As a teenager, my father took me to Metropolitan State Mental Hospital several times, not for admission, but to learn how mental health affected his clients. Knowing my interest in medicine, he felt it was an opportunity to put my feet in someone else’s shoes.
Hairline Difference | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hundreds Turn Out for Peaceful Protest March in Santa Clarita
A rumored protest in the Santa Clarita Valley became a reality Thursday, as an estimated 800 people marched, loudly chanting George Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter,” only to conclude serenely outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Hundreds Turn Out for Peaceful Protest March in Santa Clarita
SCV Students Lead Call for Change
Spearheading the many marches and messages through megaphones in the name of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday were some of the community’s very own students.
SCV Students Lead Call for Change
Detectives Seek Help to Find At-Risk Man Last Seen in Valencia
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating Hector Aguilera, a 64-year-old Hispanic man.
Detectives Seek Help to Find At-Risk Man Last Seen in Valencia
LASD Civilian Oversight Commission Mourns Killing of George Floyd
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement Thursday, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 25 and subsequent protests nationwide including Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita.
LASD Civilian Oversight Commission Mourns Killing of George Floyd
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Hart District Disavows Ties to Former Coach
William S. Hart Union High School District sent an email to parents regarding a social media post by a former Saugus High School volunteer football coach, in which "target practice" was mentioned in reference to the Santa Clarita protest Thursday.
Hart District Disavows Ties to Former Coach
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 119,807 Statewide, 1,874 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,874 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 117 more than reported Wednesday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 119,807 Statewide, 1,874 SCV Cases
%d bloggers like this: