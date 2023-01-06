‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 6, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk. Students in Professor Hawk’s Videographics class will create a “living quilt” by combining abstract colorful moving imagery that will be projected onto a wall in the Newhall Crossings courtyard near Laemmle Theatre Newhall. “The Living Quilt” will be on display from Jan. 27-29, from sundown to 10:30 p.m.

“The Living Quilt” is a patchwork video creation featuring the work of Professor Hawk’s students and will also feature a public engagement element. A live video camera will be directed toward members of the public viewing the display, and its signal will be incorporated into the art to truly generate a “living quilt.”

The concept of the project centers around quilt making as a communal activity for American frontier women, which became popular during the early 19th century. These social events, known as quilting bees, also meant that quilts could be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.

To learn more about public art in Santa Clarita and to stay updated on all things arts throughout the year, follow ArtsinSCV on Facebook and Instagram and visit SantaClaritaArts.com. For questions regarding public art, please contact Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at knestved@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...