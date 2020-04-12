The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Johns Hopkins University: Flattening the curve involves reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. This helps prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. When a country has fewer new COVID-19 cases emerging today than it did on a previous day, that’s a sign that the country is flattening the curve.
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Sunday. California now has 21,794 confirmed cases and 651 deaths.
In contrast to current diagnostic tests for COVID-19, which detect genetic material from the virus in respiratory secretions, this test looks for antibodies to the virus in plasma, the liquid in blood, to provide information about a person’s immune response to an infection.
If it is possible to identify antibodies, why can’t we also isolate and concentrate them, then inject them into an ill patient? Furthermore, what about cloning the antibody through stem cells creating an antiviral pill?
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new deaths and 456 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19 disease). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 931 new cases.
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus. Members of the community who have recovered from coronavirus are encouraged to donate blood.
To scientists, to the public and even to politicians, many are saying: Don’t let up. For those who say, “loosen the reins,” you are mistaken.
The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 20,615 confirmed cases and 609 deaths.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the release Friday of $100 million to support child care services, and to support child care providers who are stepping up to serve essential infrastructure workers and vulnerable populations and their children during this critical time.
In an effort to minimize the risk of infection and help protect solid waste and recycling service providers and members of the community, California State University, Northridge ARCS (Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM) program has partnered with the Sunshine Canyon Landfill Law Enforcement Agency (SCL-LEA) to help circulate an important message of safety amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) released Friday its COVID-19 Hospital Demand Modeling Projections showing that physical distancing is slowing the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the county.
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and a network of service providers for people experiencing homelessness are leading the rapid expansion of its interim shelter system in a massive public health effort that aims to bring as many people as possible inside to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
$133 million investment will increase U.S. domestic N95 mask production by over 39 million over the next 90 days.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) have issued new guidance that will facilitate childcare for children of essential critical infrastructure workers, children at risk of abuse or neglect, and children with disabilities or special health care needs.
The Army has mobilized eight Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces to the East Coast to support the coronavirus relief efforts and curb the spread of disease, senior Army leaders said.
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, and extended the county's "Safer at Home" order through May 15.
If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.
Deputy Brian Rooney, who oversees the Youth Activities League (YAL) in Val Verde, was determined to brighten kids’ day due to usual holiday activities being canceled.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Friday announced the cancellation of its 49th Annual Benefit Auction, titled "Galactic Gala," scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
California had a total of 19,472 confirmed cases and 541 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Friday afternoon.
Just over a month after the first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation, California is showing signs of flattening the curve — and triumphing over the global pandemic.
“Hospital staff is on the frontlines of COVID-19 and we wanted to show our appreciation by delivering a source of vitamin C to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and other hospitals in the area,” said Jim Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sunkist Growers. “We want to make sure those fighting the good fight stay healthy and have access to fresh citrus.”
