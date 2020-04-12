[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring
Garces statue
The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday, Apr 12, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioImmunology is one of many medical frontiers we have yet to understand fully.

One poorly understood question: How does the human body produce an antibody that goes to war and defeats a virus or bacteria?

We know our bodies have an innate ability to make defensive antibodies, and apparently in those patients exposed to COVID-19, we can identify them after infection has taken place. These antibodies act aggressively to destroy the virus, most of the time successfully.

One experimental modality being tried is “convalescent plasma transfusion,” using serum with antibodies from recovering patients.

As a scientist with limited knowledge in this field, but extrapolating further: If it is possible to identify antibodies, why can’t we also isolate and concentrate them, then inject them into an ill patient? Furthermore, what about cloning the antibody through stem cells creating an antiviral pill? Is there any logic to this rant?

Presently there is no treatment for coronavirus, but the magnificent human antibody machine is available and could be harnessed.

Let’s see how quickly we mobilize our collective logic and bring it forward into battle.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
Who’s Flattening the Curve?
Johns Hopkins University: Flattening the curve involves reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. This helps prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. When a country has fewer new COVID-19 cases emerging today than it did on a previous day, that’s a sign that the country is flattening the curve.
Who’s Flattening the Curve?
California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Sunday. California now has 21,794 confirmed cases and 651 deaths.
California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths
Stanford Develops Test for Antibodies to Fight Coronavirus
In contrast to current diagnostic tests for COVID-19, which detect genetic material from the virus in respiratory secretions, this test looks for antibodies to the virus in plasma, the liquid in blood, to provide information about a person’s immune response to an infection.
Stanford Develops Test for Antibodies to Fight Coronavirus
The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If it is possible to identify antibodies, why can’t we also isolate and concentrate them, then inject them into an ill patient? Furthermore, what about cloning the antibody through stem cells creating an antiviral pill?
The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
L.A. County Saturday: 8,873 Cases, 265 Deaths; At Least 177 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new deaths and 456 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19 disease). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 931 new cases.
L.A. County Saturday: 8,873 Cases, 265 Deaths; At Least 177 Cases in SCV
UCLA Health: Will Sick People’s Blood Yield a Treatment?
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus. Members of the community who have recovered from coronavirus are encouraged to donate blood.
UCLA Health: Will Sick People’s Blood Yield a Treatment?
Don’t Spike the Ball Early | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
To scientists, to the public and even to politicians, many are saying: Don’t let up. For those who say, “loosen the reins,” you are mistaken.
Don’t Spike the Ball Early | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California Saturday: 20,615 Cases, 609 Deaths
The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 20,615 confirmed cases and 609 deaths.
California Saturday: 20,615 Cases, 609 Deaths
State to Fund 20,000 Additional Child-Care Slots
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the release Friday of $100 million to support child care services, and to support child care providers who are stepping up to serve essential infrastructure workers and vulnerable populations and their children during this critical time.
State to Fund 20,000 Additional Child-Care Slots
CSUN, Sunshine Canyon Partner to Launch Safety Awareness Campaign
In an effort to minimize the risk of infection and help protect solid waste and recycling service providers and members of the community, California State University, Northridge ARCS (Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM) program has partnered with the Sunshine Canyon Landfill Law Enforcement Agency (SCL-LEA) to help circulate an important message of safety amid the COVID-19 crisis.
CSUN, Sunshine Canyon Partner to Launch Safety Awareness Campaign
Data Show Safer at Home Order Slowing Rate of COVID-19 Transmission
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) released Friday its COVID-19 Hospital Demand Modeling Projections showing that physical distancing is slowing the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the county.
Data Show Safer at Home Order Slowing Rate of COVID-19 Transmission
County Plans to Secure 15,000 Hotel Rooms in Massive Public Health Effort
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and a network of service providers for people experiencing homelessness are leading the rapid expansion of its interim shelter system in a massive public health effort that aims to bring as many people as possible inside to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
County Plans to Secure 15,000 Hotel Rooms in Massive Public Health Effort
Pentagon to Fund 39 Mil. More N95 Masks in 90 Days
$133 million investment will increase U.S. domestic N95 mask production by over 39 million over the next 90 days.
Pentagon to Fund 39 Mil. More N95 Masks in 90 Days
State Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Childcare for Essential Workers
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) have issued new guidance that will facilitate childcare for children of essential critical infrastructure workers, children at risk of abuse or neglect, and children with disabilities or special health care needs.
State Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Childcare for Essential Workers
Army Deploys Medics to Hard-Hit East Coast Communities
The Army has mobilized eight Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces to the East Coast to support the coronavirus relief efforts and curb the spread of disease, senior Army leaders said.
Army Deploys Medics to Hard-Hit East Coast Communities
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, and extended the county's "Safer at Home" order through May 15.
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
Deputy Brian Rooney, who oversees the Youth Activities League (YAL) in Val Verde, was determined to brighten kids’ day due to usual holiday activities being canceled.
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction (Video)
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Friday announced the cancellation of its 49th Annual Benefit Auction, titled "Galactic Gala," scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction (Video)
California Friday: 19,472 Cases, 541 Deaths; 2,024 Health Care Workers Positive
California had a total of 19,472 confirmed cases and 541 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Friday afternoon.
California Friday: 19,472 Cases, 541 Deaths; 2,024 Health Care Workers Positive
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
Just over a month after the first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation, California is showing signs of flattening the curve — and triumphing over the global pandemic.
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
Sunkist Donates Lemons to Henry Mayo, Others
“Hospital staff is on the frontlines of COVID-19 and we wanted to show our appreciation by delivering a source of vitamin C to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and other hospitals in the area,” said Jim Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sunkist Growers. “We want to make sure those fighting the good fight stay healthy and have access to fresh citrus.”
Sunkist Donates Lemons to Henry Mayo, Others
