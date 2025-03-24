The MAIN, Dig Deep Theatre Present ‘This is Our Youth’

The MAIN and Dig Deep Theatre will present the theatrical production “This is Our Youth,” weekends April 18-27 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

“This is Our Youth” by Kenneth Lonergan is a theatrical production that portrays the tumultuous lives of three disillusioned young adults on Manhattan’s Upper West Side during the Reagan Era, grappling with stolen money, drug dealing and the search for meaning amidst a backdrop of societal upheaval.

With wit and poignancy, the play captures the transition from adolescence to adulthood in a time of shifting ideals and uncertain futures.

Production Showtimes:

Friday, April 18, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 20, 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 24, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 25, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 26, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 27, 2 p.m.

Tickets are $21.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the eventbrite website.

