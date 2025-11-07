The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Announces 2026 First Half Lineup

The MAIN, the 81-seat theater in Old Town Newhall, has announced its 2026 season lineup, featuring an unforgettable mix of comedy, drama and original theatrical works that will light up the stage.

Next year, The MAIN is going big, with 23 theater productions scheduled, along with monthly comedy nights, variety shows and mind-bending mentalist acts that promise to keep audiences entertained from January through December.

Fan-favorite events including Punchlines, Society Improv, Enchanted and Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show will continue bringing fresh laughs and surprises every month, and that’s just the beginning.

The 2026 lineup offers something for everyone, from bold, new comedies to heartfelt dramas and returning audience favorites.

Below is the lineup for the first six months of the 2026 season:

“The Fantasticks,” presented by Theatre Extempore: Jan. 9–11, 15–18.

“Curse of the Starving Class, presented by Eclipse Theatre LA: Jan. 23–25, 30–31.

Still Life in Central Park,” presented by Theatricus: Feb. 13–15, 19–22.

“Disconnect,” presented by Front Row Center: February 27–28, March 1.

“Passing Wind,” presented by Noisivision Studios: March 13–15, 19–22.

“We, the Women,” presented by The Dumas-Stenson Thespians: March 26–29.

“Ride the Cyclone: The Musical,” presented by Outpost Media: April 10–12, 17–19.

“Perfect Arrangement,” presented by MOXIE TheatreWorks: April 24–26.

“Twisted: The Untold Story of the Royal Vizier,” presented by Mission Opera: May 15–17, 22–24.

“The High Flying Radio Show,” presented by ME Main Productions: May 29–31.

“Unhinged,” presented by Broken Leg Theatre: June 12–14, 19–21.

“Theatre in a Week: Comedy Tonight!,” presented by Off Book Theatre Company: June 26–28.

Mark your calendars, grab your tickets and get ready for a year full of laughter, heart and unforgettable moments in Old Town Newhall.

For tickets, showtimes and full season details, visit AtTheMAIN.org.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Old town Newhall, CA 91321

Like this: Like Loading...