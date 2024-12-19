The MAIN, Outpost Media Presents The Wolves

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, presented certificates of recognition to Remo Inc. and Migrate Sound for the commitment to creating career opportunities for neurodiverse talent.
|
The MAIN and Outpost Media has announced the premiere of The Wolves, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, thru Sunday, Jan. 26, at the MAIN located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, received recognitions for service and set its 2025 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
|
Reflecting on this past year, there are so many things to be thankful for. Whether it is our health, happiness or the ability to live in a community as special as ours, I believe many of our residents would agree that Santa Clarita is a place where wonderful memories have been made and a unique place to call home.
|
A three day SoCal Winter Break Lacrosse Camp will be held Wednesday Jan.8 through Friday, Jan 10 at West Ranch High School.
|
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy library will host a homeschool information meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
|
1970
- Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos
]
|
Are you looking for some last-minute gifts that won’t break the bank? Check out the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library bookstores located inside all of the local branches.
|
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Jan. 8, 2025.
|
Continuing through Jan. 16, 2025, join the LA County Library Winter Reading Club challenge to earn prizes and help reach the communal reading goal of 1 million minutes. Simply log at least 400 minutes of reading to complete the challenge.
|
The Newhall School District Governing Board members held their annual organizational meeting on Dec. 17 to elect 2025 Governing Board officers and representatives.
|
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that provides connectivity throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and is frequently used by locals when traffic on Interstate 5 is snarled due to inclement weather and emergency closures.
|
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has been awarded top honors from some of the most respected travel industry organizations worldwide.
|
Grants are available to assist businesses and nonprofits that continue to face financial impacts of the Covod-19 pandemic. Eligible businesses can receive grants of $3,000 or $5,000 to support their recovery efforts. The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2024.
|
Chloe Auble had a career-high 22 points and Marin Lenz matched her with 22 as well in The Master's University women's basketball 104-45 win over Nobel University Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the first game of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
|
Do you have a passion for historical preservation and conservation? The city of Santa Clarita is looking for a dedicated professional to oversee the daily care of the William S. Hart Park Museum, its collections and exhibits.
|
In a match up between two Top-10 teams, No. 9 The Master's University men's basketball knocked off No. 6 Montana Tech 73-70 Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Ariz.
|
1929
- Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story
]
|
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room.
|
The Federal Trade Commission is banning hidden fees charged for event tickets and hotel stays, the agency announced Tuesday, citing a recent rise in customer complaints of bait-and-switch pricing.
|
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. At that meeting the Board members elected officers and representatives of the Board for 2025.
|
The Gibbon Conservation Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health. there are currently 31 gibbons waiting to be adopted this holiday season.
|
In its 10th year of operation, and, as it does every weekend throughout the year. the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Coffee With a Cop, along with a holiday toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Valencia Hills Community Church.
