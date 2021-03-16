The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays

In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.” Both of these plays will feature a story centered around food, fun and a five-star rating.
The first play to be featured is “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry,” by Barry Agin and directed by Margo Caruso, Nancy Lantis, George Nikitas, Felicia Tamika Shepard and Calliope Weisman. This production is comprised of five delectable one-act comedies, with a menu including love, life and laughter.
Each stand-alone act will share the same location and will revolve around the experience of patrons and staff at a local restaurant that constantly changes management and cuisine. The “MAINcast Interview” with the directors, actors and production crew will be on Tuesday, March 16, at 7:00 p.m. on the city of Santa Clarita’s YouTube page and The MAIN’s Facebook page. The live performance of the play will be on Friday, March 19, at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom.
The next appetizing play is “A Recipe For Disaster,” written and directed by Donna Scarantino and presented by Theatre Americana. This disastrously fun play follows Mrs. Dramamine’s Home Economics Class and their attempt to make mincemeat from rum cake and create a food budget that includes mascara and surfboard wax.
Watch the “MAINcast Interview” featuring the talent behind “A Recipe For Disaster” on Tuesday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m., on the city of Santa Clarita’s YouTube page and The MAIN’s Facebook page. The live performance of the play will be on Friday, March 26, at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom.
Learn more about the “MAINcast Interview,” and the featured plays by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. For questions about The MAIN, please email Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com. For more information on One Story One City, please visit SantaClaritaPublicLibrary.com.
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes composer/lyricist, conductor, pianist and music producer Georgia Stitt to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Wednesday, March 10.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 6 new deaths and 422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 146th COVID death and the county OK'd more reopenings.
Santa Clarita Valley resident Stephen De Vita, MD, has been named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area, which includes the SCV and the East San Fernando Valley.
This St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
The California Department of Education has selected Castaic High School and 11 other schools throughout the state to receive mini-grants, totaling more than $240,000, to help address equity and opportunity gaps, announced State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has announced that the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program will accept applications through April 16 or until $20 million in funding requests is received, whichever occurs first.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 101 new deaths and 947 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,763 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been updated to closely align with the State’s re-opening framework as L.A. County moves into the red tier effective Monday, March 15.
SCV Water has released the draft Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance for public review and comment as part of its efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies. The 30-day public comment period will be March 12 to April 12.
Food fills our stomachs and our emotions. It satisfies our cravings, warms our souls and makes us feel safe. Food is the subject of the city’s mouth-watering new art exhibit titled “Creative Comforts” which will be available for viewing from March 15 through May 14.
Los Angeles County has met the metric to move into the red tier, prompting additional reopenings that include movie theaters and indoor dining at restaurants, and the path being cleared for the return to campus for seventh- to 12th-grade students, all of which goes into effect Monday.
The city of Santa Clarita announced the resumption of youth sports competitions, with registration starting Monday, March 15, for Outdoor Youth Volleyball, T-Ball and Coach-Pitch Baseball Leagues beginning in April.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is planning to reopen its Veteran Center on April 1 to continue in its effort of helping veterans and their families. In addition, the SCVSC will resume its monthly general meetings via Zoom starting March 19.
