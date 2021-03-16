The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays

In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.” Both of these plays will feature a story centered around food, fun and a five-star rating.

The first play to be featured is “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry,” by Barry Agin and directed by Margo Caruso, Nancy Lantis, George Nikitas, Felicia Tamika Shepard and Calliope Weisman. This production is comprised of five delectable one-act comedies, with a menu including love, life and laughter.

Each stand-alone act will share the same location and will revolve around the experience of patrons and staff at a local restaurant that constantly changes management and cuisine. The “MAINcast Interview” with the directors, actors and production crew will be on Tuesday, March 16, at 7:00 p.m. on the city of Santa Clarita’s YouTube page and The MAIN’s Facebook page. The live performance of the play will be on Friday, March 19, at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom.

The next appetizing play is “A Recipe For Disaster,” written and directed by Donna Scarantino and presented by Theatre Americana. This disastrously fun play follows Mrs. Dramamine’s Home Economics Class and their attempt to make mincemeat from rum cake and create a food budget that includes mascara and surfboard wax.

Watch the “MAINcast Interview” featuring the talent behind “A Recipe For Disaster” on Tuesday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m., on the city of Santa Clarita’s YouTube page and The MAIN’s Facebook page. The live performance of the play will be on Friday, March 26, at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom.

Learn more about the “MAINcast Interview,” and the featured plays by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. For questions about The MAIN, please email Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com. For more information on One Story One City, please visit SantaClaritaPublicLibrary.com.

