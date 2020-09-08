The MAIN Seeking Contestants for Next Online Edition of ‘You’re the Best!’

Do you have a special talent? Are you a musician, magician, dancer or perhaps a martial artist who is interested in showcasing your unique skill? The MAIN is seeking individuals to share their talents in the next online edition of “You’re the Best!”

This virtual talent show is an outrageous online event filled with entertainment, fun and mayhem! The competition is open to all ages and levels of experience. Video submissions can be sent to @santa-clarita.com, via Dropbox, by Friday, Sept. 11. Please also complete the online application at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/forms/youre_the_best.

Each month, viewers select the winner by casting a vote for their favorite act. The winner will receive a fabulous $50 gift card and will join the lineup of acts for the Grand Finale Show in November, where they will have an opportunity to win a grand prize of $500.

“You’re the Best” is held on the fourth week of each month. This month, watch and vote starting Monday, Sept.21 – Friday, Sept. 25, on The MAIN’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. Even Steven, host of “You’re The Best,” will announce the winner during the next “10 By 10 Variety Night” on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook.com/events/193349605095856?active_tab=about.

For more information about “You’re the Best,” follow The MAIN on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.