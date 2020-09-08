[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

The MAIN Seeking Contestants for Next Online Edition of ‘You’re the Best!’
| Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
You're the Best

Do you have a special talent? Are you a musician, magician, dancer or perhaps a martial artist who is interested in showcasing your unique skill? The MAIN is seeking individuals to share their talents in the next online edition of “You’re the Best!”

This virtual talent show is an outrageous online event filled with entertainment, fun and mayhem! The competition is open to all ages and levels of experience. Video submissions can be sent to @santa-clarita.com, via Dropbox, by Friday, Sept. 11. Please also complete the online application at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/forms/youre_the_best.

Each month, viewers select the winner by casting a vote for their favorite act. The winner will receive a fabulous $50 gift card and will join the lineup of acts for the Grand Finale Show in November, where they will have an opportunity to win a grand prize of $500.

“You’re the Best” is held on the fourth week of each month. This month, watch and vote starting Monday, Sept.21 – Friday, Sept. 25, on The MAIN’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. Even Steven, host of “You’re The Best,” will announce the winner during the next “10 By 10 Variety Night” on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook.com/events/193349605095856?active_tab=about.

For more information about “You’re the Best,” follow The MAIN on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.
Sept. 14: L.A. County to Launch Outdoor, Virtual Fall Recreation Classes

Sept. 14: L.A. County to Launch Outdoor, Virtual Fall Recreation Classes
Monday, Sep 7, 2020
L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites residents to get active and learn something new this fall by participating in outdoor or virtual Fall Recreation Classes.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 12: Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Zoom with Coyotes

Sept. 12: Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Zoom with Coyotes
Monday, Sep 7, 2020
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center continues its popular monthly Nature Tots program for children ages 3-5 with a virtual Zoom program about coyotes on Saturday, September 12, starting at 9:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 23: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants

Sept. 23: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
Monday, Sep 7, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita invites nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the 2021 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a virtual information meeting on Wednesday, September 23, at 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Newsom Signs Bill Exempting Freelance Journalists, Musicians, Others From 2019 Law

Newsom Signs Bill Exempting Freelance Journalists, Musicians, Others From 2019 Law
Monday, Sep 7, 2020
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Friday that exempts freelance journalists and a handful of other professions from a 2019 landmark labor law meant to protect gig workers.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 17: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
The Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Sept, 17, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
Angeles National Forest Closed One Week to All General Activity
The Angeles National Forest (ANF) is currently closed to all general activity through Monday, Sept 14. This includes all US Forest Service roads, trails, campgrounds and day-use sites. This is a temporary, one-week closure for public safety.
Angeles National Forest Closed One Week to All General Activity
Phillips Retires After 3-Plus Decades as Super at Hart Park, Castaic Lake
Norm Phillips is back in northern Illinois on the family farm where he grew up, retiring this spring after 37 eventful years as a superintendent with the Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation Department, mostly at Hart Park, and most recently at Castaic Lake.
Phillips Retires After 3-Plus Decades as Super at Hart Park, Castaic Lake
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 248,821 Cases Countywide, 25 New Deaths, 5,525 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 494 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley total to 5,525 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 248,821 Cases Countywide, 25 New Deaths, 5,525 SCV Cases
Sept. 14: L.A. County to Launch Outdoor, Virtual Fall Recreation Classes
L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites residents to get active and learn something new this fall by participating in outdoor or virtual Fall Recreation Classes.
Sept. 14: L.A. County to Launch Outdoor, Virtual Fall Recreation Classes
Sept. 12: Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Zoom with Coyotes
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center continues its popular monthly Nature Tots program for children ages 3-5 with a virtual Zoom program about coyotes on Saturday, September 12, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 12: Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Zoom with Coyotes
Sept. 23: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the 2021 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a virtual information meeting on Wednesday, September 23, at 4 p.m.
Sept. 23: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
SCV Prepares for Small Groups of Students to Return to School Campuses
After the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday instruction of small groups of students would be allowed in a few weeks, the Santa Clarita Valley K-12 school districts began to prepare for English learners and special education students coming back to the classroom.
SCV Prepares for Small Groups of Students to Return to School Campuses
South Fire in Castaic Shuts Down Southbound I-5
Firefighters responded to the South Fire, a vehicle fire that spread to brush in Castaic, on Monday morning, shutting down parts of Interstate 5.
South Fire in Castaic Shuts Down Southbound I-5
Poor Air Quality Returns to SCV Due to Nearby Fires
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke to hazy skies and the smell of smoke on Labor Day, as nearby fires brought poor air quality to the area.
Poor Air Quality Returns to SCV Due to Nearby Fires
Newsom Signs Bill Exempting Freelance Journalists, Musicians, Others From 2019 Law
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Friday that exempts freelance journalists and a handful of other professions from a 2019 landmark labor law meant to protect gig workers.
Newsom Signs Bill Exempting Freelance Journalists, Musicians, Others From 2019 Law
One Dead in Newhall Solo Rollover Crash
One person was killed after an early-morning solo rollover crash in Newhall Monday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
One Dead in Newhall Solo Rollover Crash
Inmate Brawl at Pitchess Ends with 5 Injuries
An inmate brawl involving as many as 160 prisoners at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic ended with five injuries Saturday morning.
Inmate Brawl at Pitchess Ends with 5 Injuries
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Labor Day Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday evening as an intense heatwave continues to broil the Southland.
Labor Day Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 246,407 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths, 5,484 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 47 new deaths and 1,439 new cases of COVID-19, including 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,484 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 246,407 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths, 5,484 SCV Cases
Santa Clarita Residents Want Safer Biking, Walking Routes, More Trails
Local residents want Santa Clarita to have more biking and multi-use trails, safer routes and a variety of amenities for those who walk and bike around the community, according to feedback collected for the city’s 2020 non-motorized transportation plan.
Santa Clarita Residents Want Safer Biking, Walking Routes, More Trails
Homeowner Fires Warning Shot; Deputies Arrest Attempted Burglary Suspect
Deputies responded to a burglary attempt gone awry Thursday, after an older female victim pulled a gun on an alleged home invader and fired a warning shot, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.
Homeowner Fires Warning Shot; Deputies Arrest Attempted Burglary Suspect
SCV Schools Awarded Share of $811K in L.A. County Arts Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture will award arts grants totaling $811,600 to 40 L.A. County school districts, including the Mountain View, Newhall and Sulfur Springs School Districts and iLead Charter Schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Schools Awarded Share of $811K in L.A. County Arts Grants
Villanueva Denies LASD Excluded Inspector General from Autopsy
Los Angeles County Inspector General Max Huntsman told the Civilian Oversight Commission for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday that his office was excluded from observing the Dijon Kizzee autopsy, and that the LASD "does not follow the laws" designed to ensure independent investigations.
Villanueva Denies LASD Excluded Inspector General from Autopsy
