The MAIN Seeking Contestants for Next Online Edition of ‘You’re the Best!’

Do you have a special talent? Are you a musician, magician, dancer or perhaps a martial artist who is interested in showcasing your unique skill? The MAIN is seeking individuals to share their talents in the next online edition of “You’re the Best!”
Each month, viewers select the winner by casting a vote for their favorite act. The winner will receive a fabulous $50 gift card and will join the lineup of acts for the Grand Finale Show in November, where they will have an opportunity to win a grand prize of $500.
The city of Santa Clarita invites nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the 2021 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a virtual information meeting on Wednesday, September 23, at 4 p.m.
The Angeles National Forest (ANF) is currently closed to all general activity through Monday, Sept 14. This includes all US Forest Service roads, trails, campgrounds and day-use sites. This is a temporary, one-week closure for public safety.
Norm Phillips is back in northern Illinois on the family farm where he grew up, retiring this spring after 37 eventful years as a superintendent with the Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation Department, mostly at Hart Park, and most recently at Castaic Lake.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 494 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley total to 5,525 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
After the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday instruction of small groups of students would be allowed in a few weeks, the Santa Clarita Valley K-12 school districts began to prepare for English learners and special education students coming back to the classroom.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 47 new deaths and 1,439 new cases of COVID-19, including 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,484 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
Local residents want Santa Clarita to have more biking and multi-use trails, safer routes and a variety of amenities for those who walk and bike around the community, according to feedback collected for the city’s 2020 non-motorized transportation plan.
Deputies responded to a burglary attempt gone awry Thursday, after an older female victim pulled a gun on an alleged home invader and fired a warning shot, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture will award arts grants totaling $811,600 to 40 L.A. County school districts, including the Mountain View, Newhall and Sulfur Springs School Districts and iLead Charter Schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Inspector General Max Huntsman told the Civilian Oversight Commission for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday that his office was excluded from observing the Dijon Kizzee autopsy, and that the LASD "does not follow the laws" designed to ensure independent investigations.
