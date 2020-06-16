The MAIN Seeking ‘You’re the Best’ Talent Show Contestants

The MAIN’s talent show “You’re The Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. If you have a talent, we want to see it. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to submit a four to five-minute video of their unique talent and act to themain@santa-clarita.com, via Dropbox, by Friday, June 19.

Acts will be voted on by the community from Tuesday, June 23, through Thursday, June 25, on The MAIN’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. The winner will be announced during The MAIN’s “10 by 10 Variety Night” on Thursday, July 2, at 7:00 p.m.

“You’re The Best” is held every fourth week of each month from Tuesday through Thursday. The event is inspired by old school television variety shows, such as “The Gong Show,” and features performances from comedians, musicians, dance groups, magicians, animal acts and much more. Hosted by wacky local celebrity Even Steven, this free family-friendly event never has a dull moment. Its recent virtual editions have proven to be a great way to bring the community together for a fun-filled evening, while also abiding by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Audience members of the “You’re The Best” play an important role in the competition. The all-inclusive talent show depends on audience involvement to select a winner by voting for their favorite act via a shared link posted to the Facebook event page! Monthly winners receive a fabulous $50 gift card and automatically join the lineup for the Grand Finale Show (to be announced later this year), where they will have an opportunity to win a Grand Prize of $500.

Learn more about the upcoming virtual event by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall and monitoring AtTheMAIN.org. For email notifications, please sign-up for The MAIN’s eNotify (https://www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/enotify) to receive up-to-date information on topics or events happening at The MAIN.