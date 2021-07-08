header image

1919 - Mike Shuman, Placerita Junior High School principal, born in Fitchburg, Mass. [story]
The Main To Host Theatre Americana’s “60’s Revisited”
| Wednesday, Jul 7, 2021

Culture keeps moving forward but somethings never go out of style, like iconic songs from the 60’s. Theatre Americana is presenting “The 60’s Revisited” at The Main Theater this November.

The six-person ensemble sings a plethora of iconic 60’s songs from The Beatles, The Turtles, Mama’s & Papas, Ronstadt, Jefferson Airplane, The Beach Boys, 5th Dimension, Joni Mitchell, Peter, Paul & Mary, The Shirelles, The Drifters and many, many more.

This fully costumed concert is a visual and audio extravaganza, a cultural journey that ends up giving a visceral experience to the audience as a thank you for their presence.  The “60’s Revisited” has been playing for audiences all over the San Gabriel Valley and has provided a look back when peace and love were much more then catch-phrases.  The ensemble was alive and well in the 60’s, and gives a real, high energy performance as they draw upon their lives during that time.  Their heads aren’t buried in the music, but in their hearts comes true respect for the artists they emulate, according to Theatre Americana.

The concert is set to take the stage Nov 20 at 7 p.m. at The Main Theater in Newhall.

Theater Americana was formed in the 1930’s through the WPA.  President & Mrs. Roosevelt set aside funds to create jobs in the entertainment industry, and Theatre Americana was a recipient of such funds.  Currently, Theatre Americana continues the legacy by providing culturally enriching experiences through live theatre. For more information visit www.theatreameriana.com.
