The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS

The 2020 Season of Santa Clarita’s The MAIN Theater kicks off this January with the hottest new play in the country, the bewitching and hysterical PUFFS (or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic).

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs …who just happened to be there, too.

It’s a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a fantastical school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside

them are the Puffs, a group of lovable, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers. Direct from three

years Off-Broadway, PUFFS is a heartfelt, fast-paced romp for anyone who has never been

destined to save the world.

The PUFFS’ epic journey is presented by SCV’s inventive theatrical troupe The Old Mask Era (creators of last summer’s hit sketch comedy Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind) and is directed by Calliope Weisman. The show is rated PG-13 for language, and runs weekends Jan. 10-19, 2020.

Tickets are the perfect holiday gift for any student wizard. Mug-borns may conjure them up from AtTheMain.org and (661) 290-2255, or by sending an owl to the theater at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

The MAIN also offers a 2020 Season Subscription to a full year of entertainment from diverse independent local theatre groups, with a choice of such shows as Neil Simon’s Rumors, the teen sleuth send-up Nancy Who?, Steve Martin’s scandalous satire The Underpants, and the zany classics Arsenic and Old Lace and Travels with My Aunt.

For more information, click here.