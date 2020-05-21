[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

The MAIN’s Live Online Theatre Festival to Feature Radio Plays, Readings
Thursday, May 21, 2020
SOS Theatre Fest

Join The MAIN for Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest. Santa Clarita’s live online theatre festival that launched on May 12, 2020, and is running through July 3, 2020.

SOS Theatre Fest spectators can expect to enjoy radio plays, staged readings, original one-act comedies and more, featuring local artists from Santa Clarita! This is a FREE eight-week festival that includes an interview and performance of a play every week.

The festival’s featured productions include “The War of the Worlds,” “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” “Theatre in a Week,” “The Tin Woman,” “The Seagull,” Mark Twain’s, “Diaries of Adam and Eve,” A Night of Shakespeare, “Titus and Midsummer” and “SOS Originals.” The MAIN kicks-off each week with the ‘MainCast Interview’ on Facebook. Hosted by House Managers Stephan Nieman and Calliope Weisman, the interview is curated to take an in-depth look at the week’s featured production with the director and main cast members. ‘MainCast Interviews’ are scheduled for every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook, until June 30, 2020.

Every Friday through July 3, the theatrical performances go Live on Zoom and are followed by an audience ‘Talkback.’ The show begins at 7:00 p.m., with virtual doors opening to audience members at 6:30 p.m. Zoom details to access the live performances are posted every Friday, before the scheduled production. The information is posted on the pertaining ‘Virtual Event – SOS Theatre Fest’ Facebook event page. More details about each SOS Theatre Fest’s production is currently available online at facebook.com/themainnewhall. The MAIN invites guests to stay for the audience ‘Talkback’ after the show. Stephan Nieman will moderate the post-performance ‘Q & A’ which offers the audience a chance to inquire about the play with the director and cast. Unlike, the ‘MainCast Interview’ which is curated, the ‘Talkback’ is an opportunity for the community to reconnect and engage with the theatre live.

While the shows are free, if the audience would like to support the cast, there will be a link during each performance to make a donation. SOS Theatre Fest gives audiences a unique inside perspective of the theatre community in hopes of continuing to foster the relationship with the Santa Clarita community. In turn, we provide artists with a virtual stage to create and collaborate again. We invite our community to support and partake in the thrill of live theatre from the comfort of your own home.

Learn more about SOS Theatre Fest performances and updates about other MAIN upcoming virtual events by visiting Facebook.com/themainnewhall. Sign up for The MAIN’s eNotify (Santa-Clarita.com/City-Hall/eNotify) for updates via email on events happening at The MAIN.
