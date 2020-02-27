[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

The MAIN's March Lineup Announced
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
scenes at The Main

Mark your calendars for events in March at The MAIN. The 81-seat theatre in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District, located at 24266 Main Street, offers a variety of film, theatrical, comedic and musical entertainment. Tickets for upcoming events are currently available online at AtTheMAIN.org.

The MAIN welcomes Crowsnest Productions with its production of “Nancy Who? The Girl Detective Without A Clue” by Mary Main. Set in the 1930s, Nancy is not your typical teenager. She is an amazing crime-solving sleuth with advanced skills in deduction, a keen eye for observation and an almost superhuman ability to act on a hunch. With her intrepid gang of friends and a loyal beau, she tries to uncover clues to a crime, but without much success…at least at first. This is a play you won’t want to miss! Performances are scheduled for March 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 8:00 p.m., and March 15 and 22, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors/students.

On March 19, from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., enjoy a free art reception featuring the brand new exhibit, “Spray It,” by Iris Peretz. This show features unique street art made with spray paint. This indoor mural and graffiti art show celebrate community, togetherness and life in Los Angeles. According to the artist, the colors and brightness of the pieces resound and glow on the walls as if in a dance, which celebrates this shared moment in time with a focus on the positive outlook we all crave. The show enlightens and delivers a message of peace, love and inclusion. Attendees at this reception will enjoy complimentary small bites and light refreshments and have a chance to meet the artist.

Wacky local celebrity Even Steven is back on the MAIN stage with “You’re The Best!” This is not your average community talent show. This free event is outrageous, entertaining and full of mayhem sure to delight audiences of all ages! Expect the unexpected with acts including comedians, dance groups, magicians, animal acts, singers and more! Monthly winners will receive a $50 gift card and will have an opportunity to win $500 in the grand finale show at the end of the year. The competition is open to all levels of experience and ages. Come share your talent every fourth Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m.! The next show is on March 26 and is free to attend.

Round out the month with SCENES, as the music series presents “Como el Aire An Evening of Flamenco” on Friday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. Flamenco is a genre of Spanish music, song and dance from Andalusia, which is in southern Spain. Immerse yourself in Spanish culture by visiting an array of booths featuring Spanish arts, crafts, clothing and more. Thematic beverages will also be for sale at the bar. Enjoy a pre-show experience with the VIP Package! VIP tickets include Spanish tapas, a themed beverage, reserved seating and a chance to meet the performers.

The show will feature dancer Savannah Fuentes, Flamenco guitarist Carlos de Jacoba and musical artist Diego Amador Jr. on The MAIN stage. SCENES recognizes, celebrates and explores many diverse musical traditions that represent various cultures and music genres through the ages, as well as unique regions around the world. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $30 for the VIP Package. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about these events and purchase tickets to shows by visiting AtTheMain.org/tickets.
Feb. 29: ‘Leap-a-Thon’ Fundraiser at COC to Help Cure DMD

Feb. 29: ‘Leap-a-Thon’ Fundraiser at COC to Help Cure DMD
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020
The Santa Clarita Runners and the nonprofit Peyton’s Project will host a “Leap-a-Thon" event at College of the Canyons on Saturday, February 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to raise money to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD.
FULL STORY...

Tickets Now On Sale for 2020 Cowboy Festival Special Events

Tickets Now On Sale for 2020 Cowboy Festival Special Events
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020
Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
FULL STORY...

Now in Production in SCV: ‘Corazon,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘NCIS’

Now in Production in SCV: ‘Corazon,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘NCIS’
Monday, Feb 24, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of shows and films now in production in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 24-March 1, 2020.
FULL STORY...
%d bloggers like this: