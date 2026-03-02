header image

March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
The Master’s Stays Unbeaten with Blowout over Soka
| Monday, Mar 2, 2026

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team improved to 8-0 with a dominant win over Soka University in straight sets on Friday, Feb. 27 in The MacArthur Center.

The Master’s allowed single-digit points in two of its set wins as Cooper Saelzler led the team with seven kills.

In the first set, TMU got out to big leads from several strong runs. The Master’s jumped on the Lions early with a 7-0 run to seize a 13-3 lead early in the first frame. A 9-2 run, capped by a Lion attack error, put them up 22-6 and Isaac Seltzer’s kill gave TMU a dominant first set win. The Mustangs hit a ridiculous .667 in that opening frame.

The Master’s continued to impose its will on Soka in the second set, forcing the Lions to hit just -.222 with eight attack errors. TMU scored six straight with Trace Oswald serving and had the largest lead of the set at 24-8. Saelzler closed the set with another kill from Brayden Darm.

The third set was much closer and Soka took the lead at 9-8 early in the set. But The Master’s used several runs to take control and win the final set. Isaac Igo and Grant Foster tallied multiple kills in that final frame.

The Master’s had nine aces and 6.5 blocks.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center
University and government officials formally cut the ribbon today for California State University, Northridge’s Valera NEST, a first-of-its-kind resource center in the CSU system that provides basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness to students in a centralized location on campus.
CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center
California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program
California Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program, offering paid professional experience for Santa Clarita Valley college students.
California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program
March 3: Summer Operating Hours for Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center
Starting Tuesday, March 3, Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center will have updated summer operating hours.
March 3: Summer Operating Hours for Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center
March 19: VIA Cocktails & Conservation with Councilwoman Marsha McLean
The Valley Industry Association will host "VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean" on Thursday, March 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
March 19: VIA Cocktails & Conservation with Councilwoman Marsha McLean
SCV Water Board Approves Establishing Penalties for Water Theft From Fire Hydrants
At its Feb. 17, regular meeting, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors approved an ordinance establishing penalties relating to water theft from fire hydrants as well as corresponding revisions to its Customer Service Policy.
SCV Water Board Approves Establishing Penalties for Water Theft From Fire Hydrants
March 22: SCAA Call to Artists ‘Rustic Roots, The California West’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Rustic Roots: The California West" art exhibit. Entry Deadline is Sunday, March 22.
March 22: SCAA Call to Artists ‘Rustic Roots, The California West’ Deadline
Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect
In Santa Clarita, building a strong sense of community is a priority we carry through everything we do, from shared experiences that bring residents together to programs and opportunities that encourage us to learn, participate and connect with one another.
Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect
March 2-8: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 2 to Sunday, March 8.
March 2-8: Five Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (March 2)
<strong>1938</strong> - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap3101t.jpg" alt="flooding" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
March 3: SUSD School Board Continues Search for New Superintendent
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
March 3: SUSD School Board Continues Search for New Superintendent
May 3: Taste of the Town to Benefit Child & Family Center, Tickets Now on Sale
Taste of the Town, to benefit the programs and services of the Child & Family Center, will return to a new location on Sunday, May 3, 1-5 p.m.
May 3: Taste of the Town to Benefit Child & Family Center, Tickets Now on Sale
National Animation Museum, CalArts Announce New Collaboration
The National Animation Museum and California Institute of the Arts have announced a new collaboration that brings together two influential leaders in animation to explore future-facing opportunities across education, programming and industry engagement.
National Animation Museum, CalArts Announce New Collaboration
Feb. 28-March 1: Central Park in Saugus Will Host Soccer, Softball Tournaments
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that two sports tournaments will be held at Santa Clarita Central Park the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 1.
Feb. 28-March 1: Central Park in Saugus Will Host Soccer, Softball Tournaments
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Man, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Man, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
March 5: Scam Awareness for Seniors, Families Workshop at Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita Public Libraries and Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will host a "Scam Awareness for Seniors and their Families" workshop, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Old Town Newhall Library.
March 5: Scam Awareness for Seniors, Families Workshop at Newhall Library
Whitesides’ Bill Passes to Use Advanced Technology on Wildfire Prevention
Rep. George Whitesides’ (D-Aqua Dulce) bill to use advanced technology in wildfire-prone areas unanimously passed the U.S. House.
Whitesides’ Bill Passes to Use Advanced Technology on Wildfire Prevention
March 2-7: Overnight Lane Reductions Along I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for electrical work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, March 2 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Saturday, March 7.
March 2-7: Overnight Lane Reductions Along I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
