The Master’s Stays Unbeaten with Blowout over Soka

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team improved to 8-0 with a dominant win over Soka University in straight sets on Friday, Feb. 27 in The MacArthur Center.

The Master’s allowed single-digit points in two of its set wins as Cooper Saelzler led the team with seven kills.

In the first set, TMU got out to big leads from several strong runs. The Master’s jumped on the Lions early with a 7-0 run to seize a 13-3 lead early in the first frame. A 9-2 run, capped by a Lion attack error, put them up 22-6 and Isaac Seltzer’s kill gave TMU a dominant first set win. The Mustangs hit a ridiculous .667 in that opening frame.

The Master’s continued to impose its will on Soka in the second set, forcing the Lions to hit just -.222 with eight attack errors. TMU scored six straight with Trace Oswald serving and had the largest lead of the set at 24-8. Saelzler closed the set with another kill from Brayden Darm .

The third set was much closer and Soka took the lead at 9-8 early in the set. But The Master’s used several runs to take control and win the final set. Isaac Igo and Grant Foster tallied multiple kills in that final frame.

The Master’s had nine aces and 6.5 blocks.

