The Master’s Women’s Soccer Gets First Win of Season

Maddy Traylor scored two goals and added an assist as The Master’s University women’s soccer team defeated the University of La Verne 3-0 Saturday, Sept. 6 on Reese Field.

Traylor scored at the 10-minute mark of the first half, assisted on Bryanna Elias’ goal seven minutes later, then added her second of the game and third of the season in the 65th minute in the second half.

“I could tell they definitely scouted us and knew that she is a dangerous player,” said Kate Merical , assistant coach for The Master’s. “And so watching the team utilize our wingers, that freed up Maddy and she just went to work. As soon as she was freed up she scored those two goals.”

The Lady Mustangs (1-2) finished with 22 shots for the match, 11 in each half, with 14 of those 22 being on goal. The defense held the Leopards to just seven shots overall, with TMU goalkeepers Autumn Jensen and Natalia Ramirez each getting two saves.

“I think we did a really good job of working through our midfield,” Merical said. “In the past we had not been utilizing our sixes, which are Kegan (Brunnemann) and Zaria (Echemendia), but they played really well today. Swinging it through them allowed us a lot of combination play. So I think our combination plays and actually finishing our opportunities were the two things that made the difference in the outcome of the game.”

Harmony Rohde finished with six shots and picked up an assist, with Traylor getting off five shots, four for Katie Trinh , three each for Brunnemann and Breanna Fajardo , and one off the foot of Elias.

The Master’s will next be in action on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when the team travels to Orange to take on the Panthers of Chapman University. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

