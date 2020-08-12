The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’

The Music Center on Tuesday launched a new digital series called “For the Love of L.A.,” designed to celebrate the creativity of Los Angeles and support L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more.

For the Love of L.A. provides L.A.-based artists and you, the public, the opportunity to showcase your creativity and resiliency during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

How it Works

The Music Center will post up to three new works of art on The Music Center’s Instagram every Tuesday (starting August 11 and through October 27), showcasing more than 35 individual works over the 13-week period.

Get a closer look at each artist through biographies and statements (alongside complete versions of artwork in a digital library). Some audience-generated content may be shared in the arts organization’s social channels.

Share Your Love

If you’re ready to be inspired or share your own love for L.A. with #ForTheLoveOfLA, join us on Instagram” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Instagram (@MusicCenterLA) or The Music Center Offstage.

