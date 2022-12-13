The Old Town Junction Named Wilk’s Small Business of the Month

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 12, 2022

By Press Release

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes The Old Town Junction, operated by well-known Santa Clarita Valley top chef Daniel Otto, as December’s Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District.

“Chef Otto is a local celebrity in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Wilk said. “His culinary experiences have taken him all over the country learning about different cuisines and techniques. He made a great choice in selecting Santa Clarita as home and the location for his restaurant, The Old Town Junction. If you are a foodie, then you must experience his foods as Chef Otto’s culinary skills are intertwined with flavors and delectable taste. Good food makes for great conversations and unites us and Chef Otto has done that. He wears many hats – top chef, restaurateur, soon-to-be cookbook author – and now the recipient of the Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District!”

Chef Otto and his team at The Old Town Junction have supported, assisted and contributed to various community projects including College of the Canyons Foundation, Carousel Ranch, Circle of Hope, Wish Foundation, Soroptimist International, SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off, and Feed SCV.

“I feel honored and blessed to be recognized by our community and leaders in the SCV and thank everyone for all the years of love and support,” said Otto. “Our amazing contributions to the community have not gone unnoticed and we want to thank Senator Wilk for recognizing the positive impacts we have made on this community.”

The 21st Senate District is home to many of the 4.1 million small businesses operating in California. Small businesses make up 99.8% of all businesses operating in California, and 1.2 million of them are minority-owned.

###

Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. Learn more about Sen. Wilk by visiting his website and be sure to connect with him on social media.

