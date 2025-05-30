‘The Reading Tree’ Exhibition at Old Town Newhall Library

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition “The Reading Tree” by artist Therese Verner at the Old Town Newhall Library on display through Friday, Aug. 12.

Old Town Newhall Library is located at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This exhibition will display 12 original acrylic paintings used as the inspiration and illustrations in “The Reading Tree,” a children’s picture book. Artist Therese Verner created the original paintings when she was inspired to write a children’s picture book with a magical storyline. The purpose of the exhibition is to spark children’s imagination, bring them into “The Reading Tree’s” magical world, where trees and animals can talk, and unicorns come alive.

Like this: Like Loading...