August 5
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander I. Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
The Santa Clarita History Center Reopens Saugus Train Station Museum
| Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
SCV Historical Soceity

The Santa Clarita History Center has reopened the Saugus Train Station Museum at Heritage Junction Historic Park, at William S. Hart Park.

The Santa Clarita History Center is located at 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

The majority of renovations are complete, but the exhibit space will reopen in phases.

After five years of hard work, raising money, documenting artifacts, researching provenance and telling people “Please be patient,” the doors to the Saugus Train Station Museum have opened to show off Phase 1 of the newly restored depot.

“We couldn’t have people in the depot for safety reasons while the restoration was underway, but now that we’re in the process of creating the museum displays, we’re welcoming the public to watch our progress as it unfolds,” said Leon Worden, leader of the Saugus depot restoration team.

The depot, built in 1888, is being restored in three phases. The first part of Phase 1 opened July 26 and featured the restored Agent’s office and temporary displays in the waiting room.

Work continues on Phase 1 with modular display cases being built in the center of the room, the creation of a historic map of the Southern Pacific Railroad route from Piru to Palmdale by a local artist and the permanent placement of a commissioned piece by woodcarver Jackie Hadnot, replacing those on loan.

Phase 2 will give visitors a glimpse into the hospitality operations of Southern Pacific Railroad and some of the items used in their dining cars, including items used by Pullman porters.

Phase 3 will center on the freight room; plans include interactive exhibits that give visitors a chance to “experience” a ride on the rails, as well as displays of equipment used through the years.

Development of the exhibit space is dependent on continual fundraising.

Worden said in the last five years, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has raised, and spent, well over $1 million making physical improvements in the History Center.

A small crowd turned up for the soft opening on Saturday, July 26, but they packed their enthusiasm for the trip.

Old Town Newhall Farmer’s Market manager Larry McClements stopped by the station after the market closed and was amazed at what he saw.

“I stopped by to take a look and I’m glad I did! It’s beautifully done inside and definitely retains all of its rustic charm,” he said.

Josh Premako brought his young son to visit the newly reopened museum.

“It was fantastic to be back inside the station,” he said. “I’m so excited for this new chapter of the History Center and Hart Park.”

The Saugus Train Station Museum will be open Saturdays 1-4 p.m.

Hours for the Santa Clarita History Center are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Visitors to the History Center are welcome to walk through the grounds and learn about the historic buildings and the Southern Pacific Mogul Steam Engine No. 1629 from plaques placed at each location (scan the QR codes for even more information).

On display at the History Center are several Santa Clarita Valley relocated historic buildings and a railroad steam engine:

The Southern Pacific Mogul Steam Engine No. 1629 was built in 1900 by the Schenectady Locomotive Works. It was used by the Southern Pacific Railroad on its Yuma-to-Portland line, which passed through the Santa Clarita Valley. The locomotive was donated to the Historical Society by Gene Autry in 1981.

The Saugus Train Station a historic train station originally built by the Union Pacific Railroad in 1888. It was located at the corner of Drayton Street and Railroad Avenue in Saugus. In 1980, the station was moved to Heritage Junction Historic Park to serve as the SCV Historical soceity Museum.

The Mitchell Adobe was an original adobe structure built by Col. Thomas F. and Martha Mitchell around 1860. It was the first building in the area used as a school, beginning in 1872 after the neighboring Lang family arrived.

The Pardee House was relocated to Santa Clarita Heritage Junction Historic Park in 1992 by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society in 1992. It was originally built in 1890 as a Good Templars Lodge.

The Edison House is a historic cottage that was originally built in 1919 to house Southern California Edison employees. The house was moved to its current location in 1989 after being donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.

The Saugus Train Station is a former train station. The station was located in Saugus and opened by the Southern Pacific Railroad on Sept. 1, 1887. It provided the community of Saugus rail service via the Southern Pacific Railroad until 1979 when it was acquired by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society. The station building was moved in 1980 to its current location and was converted to a museum.

Other buildings at the center include: Newhall Ranch House, Kingsburry House, Ramona Chapel and Little Red School House.

For updates on Santa Clarita History Center and Santa Clarita Heriage Park developments, visit www.scvhs.org.

SCHS 1

Opening Day visitors – Visitors explore the artwork and exhibits included on opening day of the Saugus Train Station Museum.

SCHS2

Mike Jarel, retired Southern Pacific Railroad engineer explains items in the Railway Express Agency office in the Saugus Train Station Museum.

SCHS3

The Saugus Train Station Museum is open on Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.

