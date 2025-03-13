The SoCal Sound to present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show

Beginning Monday, March 17, at 6 a.m., Jet will be hosting “Jet into Work,” on 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound which will lend a fun and upbeat start to listeners’ mornings. The show will air Monday through Friday, and lead into “More Music in the Morning with Nic Harcourt & Jet,” which airs from 7 to 10 a.m. Legendary DJ Harcourt will finish out the Monday through Friday prime airtime from 6 to 7 p.m. with “Nic at Six,” also beginning March 17.

“’Jet into Work’ is going to be a high-energy, up-tempo hour to get us started with our day,” said Marc “Mookie” Kaczor, SoCal Sound Program Director and afternoon host. “Jet has proven to be a beloved broadcaster and is very well liked by SoCal Sound listeners and members. We’re excited to give Jet her own show.

“We thought it’d be interesting to bookend the primetime, starting with ‘Jet into Work’ early in the day and finishing with our star, Nic Harcourt,” Kazor said. “I think these changes are going to make The SoCal Sound even more appealing and exciting for our listeners.”

Jet said she was looking forward to the start of her new show.

“I’m looking forward to giving the audience an upbeat kick off to their mornings, like audio caffeine for your morning routine,” Jet said. “As I embark on this new chapter, I’m excited to share this journey with our listeners and members.”

Harcourt was equally enthusiastic about new evening gig.

“I like the idea of curating a great hour of music for people’s commute home, while teasing some of the station’s plans for the next day,” Harcourt said.

Patrick Osburn said, Station General Manager, “Jet into Work” is designed “to really jump start the station’s day,” noting according to Nielson ratings, there are approximately 1 million people in Southern California who listen to the radio during the 6 to 7 a.m. hour.

“As the pandemic increasingly grows in our rear-view mirror, the freeway traffic and commute times are growing,” Osburn said. “Obviously, that’s good for all audio platforms. We are talking to commuters, stay home parents, who work just as hard if not harder than most, as well as the work at-home crowd.

“Besides, how can you pass up ‘Jet into Work?’ It’s a fun way to play off Jet’s name and a great way to start off the day.” Osborne said.

As the larger commercial radio groups are shrinking work forces with layoffs, especially with on-air talent, Osburn said The SoCal Sound is bucking the trend by trying new and creative ways to attract audiences.

“Also, in contrast to commercial media, as a public, non-profit station, the SoCal Sound plays approximately 56 minutes of music every hour,” he said.

88.5-FM is a combined effort of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Saddleback College. The station’s Triple-A (adult album alternative) programming is available on the KCSN and KSBR 88.5 HD1 channels, via the 88.5 app and online at www.TheSoCalSound.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...