The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

March 28
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
California now has 4,643 confirmed cases, including 73 healthcare workers.
Waiting rooms are empty, appointment cancellations escalating, and there are no walk-in visits. If this were because of great doctoring, I would feel proud and worthy. But, no.
Students may retake any course attempted during the pandemic; colleges must disregard the previous grade. The deadline to select pass/no pass is extended.
#TeamLA is a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public - to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.
Those in charge of quarantined soldiers kept them isolated from communities and inoculated as many as they could. Thirty percent of the population died.
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday banning the enforcement of evictions of residential renters affected by coronavirus COVID-19 through May 31, 2020.
Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
California now has 3,801 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health reported Friday.
While the statewide evictions moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday covers residential tenants only, the Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. to consider an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit evictions of both residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 27, 2020 - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 257 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with 27 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 24 in the city of Santa Clarita and 3 in Castaic.
The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday as medical facilities in Southern California prepare for a surge of coronavirus COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.
The USDA Forest Service's Pacific Southwest Region closed developed recreation facilities in Angeles National Forest and National Forests throughout California on Friday.
President Donald Trump on Friday used the Defense Production Act to order General Motors to begin mass ventilator production so hospitals across the U.S. have enough to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Market losses returned Friday even after the House passed and President Trump signed the $2.2 trillion coronavirus COVID-19 relief package.
To balance the reduced need for public transit with the necessary service for passengers traveling to essential employment, Santa Clarita Transit is reducing the number of trips operating outside Santa Clarita as of Monday, March 30.
The Space Force launched in late December and, as it approaches its 100th day, its forward momentum is unabated by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the chief of space operations said Friday.
SCV Water has begun informing residents of a town home complex located in Santa Clarita that an employee of WaterWise, a contractor for the water agency’s water efficiency program, has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is an inspector who entered 67 apartments on March 12.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued two new orders for self-isolation and self-quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure and diagnoses.
The House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion legislative response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak Friday, sending to President Donald Trump’s desk a measure giving checks to most Americans as well as hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses and large companies.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have reportedly left Canada for Los Angeles as the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic surges across the globe.
It's been a dry winter: Much of California remains in abnormally dry conditions and several regions in the northern half of the state are experiencing drought, according to a Thursday report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Most Americans now consider the coronavirus a major threat to the collective health of the U.S. as an even larger majority sees the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic as threatening to the economy, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.
The United States has surpassed China and Italy to become the world leader in COVID-19 cases with the highest number, according to health data released Thursday, and also recorded its highest single-day death toll since the novel coronavirus emerged.
