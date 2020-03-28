[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Saturday, Mar 28, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioI have been in private practice in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years. I run a small business, have employees, pay taxes, and follow the laws that govern medical care in the state.

My stock in trade has been an office with geriatric medical expertise, providing house calls in the community to improve the quality of life for those I serve. At times it has challenges stemming from red tape obstructing needed care, or diminishing reimbursement from insurance companies and government.

Yet, I love our growing valley, as it has prospered with good schools and businesses welcoming many people of different backgrounds to seek the American dream. I have achieved it with them.

For me and many of my colleagues in private practice, the COVID-19 crisis could jeopardize that dream. Waiting rooms are empty, appointment cancellations escalating, and there are no walk-in visits. If this were because of great doctoring, I would feel proud and worthy. But, no.

I am a scientist, and know this virus is dangerous.

The financial resiliency of many medical practices here and around the country will be tested.

But I have confidence we will heal, to strive again for our American dream.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric housecall physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.
%d bloggers like this: