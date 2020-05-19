The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
May 19
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women's basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.
Seniors are not asking for people to make the ultimate sacrifice, only to sustain older-adult housing, food, medicine and healthcare until we work our way out of this pandemic.
College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars' 2019-20 men's basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.
SACRAMENTO – While Californians observe the stay-at-home order during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state’s roadways and those who use them are seeing the impact.
On behalf of Santa Clarita Valley’s Memorial Day Committee and Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, we are sad to announce that this year’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, traditionally held at Eternal Valley, will not take place.
Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia was closed Sunday after the restaurant had opened for dine-in services despite stay-at-home orders.
The Santa Clarita Public Library has just introduced a new temporary curbside service at all three branches for residents to pick up physical library materials they have placed on hold online.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 962 cases reported and one new fatality in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials have updated the county's policies on how to wear face coverings, and where and when to wear them to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a Newhall stabbing late Friday night, and a suspect is now in custody.
The California Department of Public Health announced Monday a new regional variance attestation opportunity for counties to move through Stage 2, opening additional sectors of their economy at their own pace.
California's statewide Stay-at-Home order has helped slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but has also resulted in some children missing their recommended vaccinations.
Josann McGibbon, writer and executive producer of the Disney “Descendants” trilogy, worked with the team at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to bring hope and excitement to local youth through the current stay-at-home order.
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.
California is reopening for business, following trends throughout the United States and the world, and the return of sports may not be far off.
feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.
We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.
Touting some encouraging early results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial, the U.S. company Moderna said Monday that patients participating have begun producing virus-fighting antibodies.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the current tenant eviction moratorium through June 30, 2020, and may extend it further on a month-to-month basis.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites from August 10 to 5 p.m. December 31, 2020.
The Castaic Union School District has selected Kim Tredick as its new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, effective July 1.
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the firm’s appointment of former Lief board member Helder Guimarães as Chief Financial Officer.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.
