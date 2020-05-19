[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 19
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioFirst, older adults are funneled into nursing homes. Then, if one gets ill, they claim you’ve lived a good life, but now you have to sacrifice your spot in the world for someone younger.

Some of these seniors won wars for us, some were first responders, some taught generations of children, and some worked as healthcare professionals. Others mowed lawns, picked up garbage, cleaned homes, and harvested fruits and vegetables. All served to enhance our society, supporting efforts to move us forward.

Don’t they deserve the respect they have earned?

On top of this, the financial costs with decreased tax revenues have placed greater burden on government programs – and guess where the budget will be slashed?

Seniors are not asking for people to make the ultimate sacrifice, only to sustain older-adult housing, food, medicine and healthcare until we work our way out of this pandemic.

Many states will struggle. Cutting services to vulnerable seniors can make situations worse for those who depend on them.

Older adults have always been able to tighten their belts. It is time all of us do this together, and not ask those who have been the basis of this country to make the ultimate sacrifice.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Seniors are not asking for people to make the ultimate sacrifice, only to sustain older-adult housing, food, medicine and healthcare until we work our way out of this pandemic.
READ MORE...

Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday, May 18, 2020
We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.
READ MORE...

Margin of Error | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Margin of Error | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Some of us recall in the 1950s and ‘60s the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.” How about an “FDA Seal of Approval” for testing, at least providing some level of confidence for the American people?
READ MORE...

This Isn’t 1918 | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

This Isn’t 1918 | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saturday, May 16, 2020
The science and technology of 1918 are ancient, while every day new information about COVID-19 is revealed.
READ MORE...

Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Friday, May 15, 2020
PPEs are used by healthcare personnel to protect themselves and the patient. Why wouldn’t a family member be just as protected if taught the correct way to utilize PPEs?
READ MORE...

Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Patient age became a factor. Arrival in an emergency room with gray hair might mean a death sentence. Frontline doctors and nurses had to make a "Sophie’s Choice" decision.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women's basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.
COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors are not asking for people to make the ultimate sacrifice, only to sustain older-adult housing, food, medicine and healthcare until we work our way out of this pandemic.
The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College
College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars' 2019-20 men's basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.
COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College
Collisions, DUIs Continue to Decline as Californians Stay Home
SACRAMENTO – While Californians observe the stay-at-home order during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state’s roadways and those who use them are seeing the impact.
Collisions, DUIs Continue to Decline as Californians Stay Home
Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled
On behalf of Santa Clarita Valley’s Memorial Day Committee and Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, we are sad to announce that this year’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, traditionally held at Eternal Valley, will not take place.
Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled
Public Health Closes Valencia Crazy Otto’s for Allowing Dine-In Service
Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia was closed Sunday after the restaurant had opened for dine-in services despite stay-at-home orders.
Public Health Closes Valencia Crazy Otto’s for Allowing Dine-In Service
Curbside Pickup Now Available at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
The Santa Clarita Public Library has just introduced a new temporary curbside service at all three branches for residents to pick up physical library materials they have placed on hold online.
Curbside Pickup Now Available at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 962 Cases, 1 New Death in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 962 cases reported and one new fatality in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 962 Cases, 1 New Death in SCV
L.A. County Updates Where, When to Wear Face Coverings
Los Angeles County Public Health officials have updated the county's policies on how to wear face coverings, and where and when to wear them to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Updates Where, When to Wear Face Coverings
Coroner ID’s Man Killed in Newhall Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a Newhall stabbing late Friday night, and a suspect is now in custody.
Coroner ID’s Man Killed in Newhall Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
California Health Officials Set New Regional Variance Process
The California Department of Public Health announced Monday a new regional variance attestation opportunity for counties to move through Stage 2, opening additional sectors of their economy at their own pace.
California Health Officials Set New Regional Variance Process
State Health Officials: Keep Vaccinations Current During Pandemic
California's statewide Stay-at-Home order has helped slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but has also resulted in some children missing their recommended vaccinations.
State Health Officials: Keep Vaccinations Current During Pandemic
Disney Writer-Producer McGibbon Mentors Boys & Girls Club of SCV Members
Josann McGibbon, writer and executive producer of the Disney “Descendants” trilogy, worked with the team at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to bring hope and excitement to local youth through the current stay-at-home order.
Disney Writer-Producer McGibbon Mentors Boys & Girls Club of SCV Members
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Newsom Hints at the Return of Sports — at Empty Stadiums
California is reopening for business, following trends throughout the United States and the world, and the return of sports may not be far off.
Newsom Hints at the Return of Sports — at Empty Stadiums
feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.
feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Moderna Calls Early Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Promising
Touting some encouraging early results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial, the U.S. company Moderna said Monday that patients participating have begun producing virus-fighting antibodies.
Moderna Calls Early Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Promising
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the current tenant eviction moratorium through June 30, 2020, and may extend it further on a month-to-month basis.
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites from August 10 to 5 p.m. December 31, 2020.
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
The Castaic Union School District has selected Kim Tredick as its new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, effective July 1.
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the firm’s appointment of former Lief board member Helder Guimarães as Chief Financial Officer.
Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.
‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
%d bloggers like this: