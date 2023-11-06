The Wrap Ranks CalArts No. 7 in Best Film Schools of 2023

By Taya Zoormandan

California Institute of the Arts earns the number seven spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the US, per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.

The eighth annual list was arranged according to numerous data points from each of the schools, including class size, student body diversity, networking and scholarship opportunities, as well as updates like new facilities, faculty, and academic programs.

Here’s what TheWrap had to say about the Institute:

“If animation is your jam, CalArts is your place—not surprising for an institution that was born with a push from one Walter Elias Disney …. Animation alums of note include Tim Burton (Corpse Bridge), Mark Andrews (Brave), Brad Bird (The Incredibles), Chris Buck (Frozen), Pete Docter (Up), Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory) and Lauren Faust (My Little Pony).”

The Wrap also included a few of the School of Film/Video’s live action alums alums including James Mangold, Kirby Dick and James Marsh.

See the full 2023 ranking in the film school issue of TheWrap’s digital magazine on Flipdocs.

