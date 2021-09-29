header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 29
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Theatre Americana’s 60’s Themed Concert Coming Sooner
| Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021

Times have certainly changed, but yet the music of the 60’s is timeless. Theatre Americana’s “The 60’s Revisited” time has also changed, now coming earlier in November at The Main Theater.

The six-person ensemble sings a plethora of iconic 60’s songs from The Beatles, The Turtles, Mama’s & Papas, Ronstadt, Jefferson Airplane, The Beach Boys, 5th Dimension, Joni Mitchell, Peter, Paul & Mary, The Shirelles, The Drifters and many, many more.

This fully costumed concert is a visual and audio extravaganza, a cultural journey that ends up giving a visceral experience to the audience as a thank you for their presence.  The “60’s Revisited” has been playing for audiences all over the San Gabriel Valley and has provided a look back when peace and love were much more then catch-phrases.  The ensemble was alive and well in the 60’s, and gives a real, high energy performance as they draw upon their lives during that time.  Their heads aren’t buried in the music, but in their hearts comes true respect for the artists they emulate, according to Theatre Americana.

The concert is set to take the stage Nov 6 at 7 p.m. at The Main Theater in Newhall.

Theater Americana was formed in the 1930’s through the WPA.  President & Mrs. Roosevelt set aside funds to create jobs in the entertainment industry, and Theatre Americana was a recipient of such funds.  Currently, Theatre Americana continues the legacy by providing culturally enriching experiences through live theatre. For more information visit www.theatreameriana.com.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit

“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
FULL STORY...

Theatre Americana’s 60’s Themed Concert Coming Sooner

Theatre Americana’s 60’s Themed Concert Coming Sooner
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Times have certainly changed, but yet the music of the 60’s is timeless. Theatre Americana's "The 60's Revisited" time has also changed, now coming earlier in November at The Main Theater.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces Subscription Boxes for Teens

Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces Subscription Boxes for Teens
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
“Bound to be Good” Subscription Boxes are ready and available for teens to take home from the Santa Clarita Public Library.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 30: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Siren and The Poet, KNOPF

Sept. 30: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Siren and The Poet, KNOPF
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Soundcheck’s brand new episode will showcase performances from the melodic rock trio The Siren and The Poet, and the acoustic stylings of Knopf at the Rancho Camulos Museum.
FULL STORY...

CalArtian’s Lighting Design for Moulin Rouge! The Musical Earns Him First Tony

CalArtian’s Lighting Design for Moulin Rouge! The Musical Earns Him First Tony
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
On Sunday, theater luminaries recognized achievements in Broadway at the 74th Tony Awards at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, after more than a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; 35,797 Total SCV Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has confirmed two additional deaths at the hospital Wednesday. This brings the to date total to 170.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; 35,797 Total SCV Cases
“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit
County Supervisors Extends Eviction Moratorium Until 2022
The Board of Supervisors voted to extend Los Angeles County’s temporary eviction moratorium through Jan 31, 2022.
County Supervisors Extends Eviction Moratorium Until 2022
SCV Water Adds New Lab Equipment To Better Test Groundwater
SCV Water continues its commitment to restoring groundwater affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, chemicals, and was recently given access to new lab equipment to better assist in that effort. 
SCV Water Adds New Lab Equipment To Better Test Groundwater
County Awards Local School Districts New Arts Grant
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that grants totaling $867,700 will be awarded to 41 Los Angeles County school districts, including several in Santa Clarita.
County Awards Local School Districts New Arts Grant
Theatre Americana’s 60’s Themed Concert Coming Sooner
Times have certainly changed, but yet the music of the 60’s is timeless. Theatre Americana's "The 60's Revisited" time has also changed, now coming earlier in November at The Main Theater.
Theatre Americana’s 60’s Themed Concert Coming Sooner
Rollover Crash In Canyon Country Kills One
One person was killed in a rollover crash in Canyon Country on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  
Rollover Crash In Canyon Country Kills One
10th Grade Student Connected To Criminal Threats At Hart High Detained
The 10th-grade student accused of having written threats on a bathroom school wall was detained by deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to law enforcement officials.  
10th Grade Student Connected To Criminal Threats At Hart High Detained
$11.87 Million Central Park Expansion Approved
Four new multipurpose fields and additional amenities are coming to Central Park following a unanimous vote by the Santa Clarita City Council to spend up to $11.87 million on upgrades Tuesday.  
$11.87 Million Central Park Expansion Approved
Today in SCV History (Sept. 29)
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Man Killed in Canyon Country RV Crash Identified
The man killed in an RV crash in Canyon Country on Monday has been identified as 80-year-old Gordon Harry McGuff, of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Man Killed in Canyon Country RV Crash Identified
CDPH Announces New Public Health Order, Extends Worker Vaccine Requirement for Adult Care Workers
The California Department of Public Health issued a public health order Tuesday requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in adult and senior care facilities and those employed in in-home direct care settings by Nov. 30.
CDPH Announces New Public Health Order, Extends Worker Vaccine Requirement for Adult Care Workers
Valencia Native Colton Herta Takes Win at Long Beach Grand Prix
Valencia native Colton Herta earned his sixth victory in the IndyCar Series when he placed first at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday.
Valencia Native Colton Herta Takes Win at Long Beach Grand Prix
Supes Unanimously Approve Sloan Canyon Road Traffic Study
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion aimed at addressing traffic safety issues on Sloan Canyon Road following two recent traffic collisions, one of which killed a 17-year-old girl.
Supes Unanimously Approve Sloan Canyon Road Traffic Study
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Cases Among Students, School Staff Declining; 35,725 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 29 new deaths and 1,147 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,725 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Cases Among Students, School Staff Declining; 35,725 Total SCV Cases
Whittaker-Bermite Owners Report Potential Buyer, $286M Price Tag
A bankruptcy filing from the owner of the Santa Clarita Valley’s well-known Whittaker-Bermite property — a nearly 1,000-acre piece of undeveloped land in the middle of the SCV recently cleared from a years-long cleanup effort approved by the Department of Toxic Substances Control — indicates the property has a tentative sale price and a buyer.
Whittaker-Bermite Owners Report Potential Buyer, $286M Price Tag
Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces Subscription Boxes for Teens
“Bound to be Good” Subscription Boxes are ready and available for teens to take home from the Santa Clarita Public Library.
Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces Subscription Boxes for Teens
Sept. 30: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Siren and The Poet, KNOPF
Soundcheck’s brand new episode will showcase performances from the melodic rock trio The Siren and The Poet, and the acoustic stylings of Knopf at the Rancho Camulos Museum.
Sept. 30: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Siren and The Poet, KNOPF
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
CalArtian’s Lighting Design for Moulin Rouge! The Musical Earns Him First Tony
On Sunday, theater luminaries recognized achievements in Broadway at the 74th Tony Awards at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, after more than a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CalArtian’s Lighting Design for Moulin Rouge! The Musical Earns Him First Tony
One Person Dead After RV Crashes into Santa Clara River Bed
One person died Monday after an RV hopped over a curb and crashed into the Santa Clara River bed in Canyon Country, according to officials.
One Person Dead After RV Crashes into Santa Clara River Bed
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 168th Death; SCV Cases Total 35,692
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced the 168th death from COVID-19, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 168th Death; SCV Cases Total 35,692
Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30
College of the Canyons quarterback Tooni Ikahihifo tossed two fourth quarter touchdowns and the Cougars' defense forced a pair of turnovers as No. 5 Canyons defeated visiting No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday.
Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘This Sucks,’ ‘NCIS: L.A.,’ ‘Dollface,’ Nine Other Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘This Sucks,’ ‘NCIS: L.A.,’ ‘Dollface,’ Nine Other Productions
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: