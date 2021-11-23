‘Theatre in a Week’ Holiday Edition Returns to The MAIN

Comedy is coming to town! The MAIN in Old Town Newhall announced the return of Barry Agin’s production “Theatre in a Week” from Dec. 10 – 12.

Attendees will enjoy six original one-act comedies chronicling the shenanigans of the holiday season.

The Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 shows are scheduled for 8:00 p.m., while the Dec. 12 show is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $11.00 and may be purchased by visiting AtTheMAIN.org.

Theatre in a Week is jam-packed with mistaken identities, family malfunctions and outrageous hijinks resulting in delightful, madcap merriment and touching moments. This year’s production will also feature the return of musician Eddie Landon and his swinging saxophone between scenes.

Tickets are $11.00 when purchased in advance of the Dec. 10 performance and $13.00 at the door on the day of each show.

For more information about “Theatre in a Week” at The MAIN and upcoming productions for the 2022 season, visit AtTheMAIN.org or contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.

