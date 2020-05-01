[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 1
1953: Adrian Adams, later municipal court judge, opens law practice in Newhall with attorney James Lowder. [story]
Adrian Adams
Thin Sierra Snowpack Heralds Expanding Drought in California
| Friday, May 1, 2020
expanding drought
The U.S. Drought Monitor map for April 30, 2020.

 

California received some much-needed precipitation in March and April, a reprieve from a winter of clear skies, but it was not enough to head off the state’s expanding drought.

In its final snow survey of the season, the California Department of Water Resources reported the Sierra snowpack is only 37% of the average for this date, meaning the prospect of drought continues to loom over the state.

“March and April storms brought needed snow to the Sierras, with the snowpack reaching its peak on April 9, however, those gains were not nearly enough to offset a very dry January and February,” said Sean de Guzman, who runs the survey for Department of Water Resources.

The lack of water this time of year is particularly daunting for decision-makers as weigh how much water to release to the thirsty farms that dot the Central Valley in one of the nation’s most productive breadbaskets.

The snowpack in the Sierra provides the state with about 30% of its water during an average year, as it slowly melts and replenishes the system of reservoirs and water storage facilities during the dry months of May through October.

For the water year that began in October 2019, it wasn’t just a lack of precipitation, but an increase in temperatures throughout the Sierra during the springtime.

“The last two weeks have seen increased temperatures leading to a rapid reduction of the snowpack,” Guzman said. “Snowmelt runoff into the reservoirs is forecasted to be below average.”

After little to no precipitation at the beginning of the water year, things started rolling with a series of large storms in December that stoked optimism for another above-average year of rain and snow in California. But as so often happens, the spigot turned off in January and while a few late-season storms help defray total disaster, they were not enough to get the state even close to average.

At Phillips Station just south of Lake Tahoe, scientists measured a paltry 1.5-inch snowpack, which is only 3% of average. Measurements taken throughout the entire mountain range painted a slightly rosier picture but fall well short of ideal.

The six largest reservoirs are in good shape for this time of year, with the lowest at 83% of average and the highest at 126% of average.

Lake Shasta, the largest surface-area reservoir in the state, is at 94% of its historic average and at 83% of capacity. California can withstand a dry season, but when they line up consecutively, water conditions can quickly turn dire as happened last decade with a five-year drought.

Drought has already started to appear in parts of the state.

Up north along the California-Oregon border, extreme drought has taken hold of a large swath of land, where stream flows are low and grasslands are drying out quickly, presenting challenges for livestock grazers, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Most of the western U.S. received little to no rain, except for small pockets of the Pacific Northwest and the Southwest,” the drought monitor said in its weekly report released on Thursday.

Severe drought expanded around Portland, Oregon, and moderate drought expanded throughout much of the West Coast, including Northern California.

Drought-like conditions continued to prevail in the eastern portion of Washington state and Oregon, with the leeward side of the Cascades experiencing sustained periods of dry weather.

The Four Corners region of the U.S. Southwest is also entering the summer period without much precipitation, meaning a long-term drought trend could persist into the near future.

Moderate drought also crept into Nevada, particularly the central part of the state.

Yet California, with its thin snowpack and huge water demand, continues to have the most land categorized in the range from abnormally dry to extreme drought.
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Friday: 50,442 Cases, 2,073 Deaths
Friday, May 1, 2020
California Friday: 50,442 Cases, 2,073 Deaths
California has had 50,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,073 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
FULL STORY...
Wilk, GOP Caucus Members Fight for Unemployed Californians
Friday, May 1, 2020
Wilk, GOP Caucus Members Fight for Unemployed Californians
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is outraged that problems with processing unemployment claims at the state's Employment Development Department remain unresolved while millions of unemployed Californians continue to file for relief in areas like the Santa Clarita Valley, which made the list of most economically hard-hit areas in the nation.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Friday: 24,215 Cases; 1,172 Deaths; 497 SCV Cases
Friday, May 1, 2020
L.A. County Friday: 24,215 Cases; 1,172 Deaths; 497 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,065 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 new deaths from the disease, with 497 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 4 VIA Motivational Monday: ‘Digital Marketing in Our New Norm’
WSI Internet Consulting creative Director/Owner Alison Lindemann will lead the Valley Industry Association's next free "Motivational Monday" Zoom session, titled "Ahead of the Curve - Digital Marketing in our New Norm," on Monday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to noon.
California Friday: 50,442 Cases, 2,073 Deaths
California has had 50,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,073 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
WiSH, SCVTV to Stage First SCV Virtual Talent Show
In an effort to bring the Santa Clarita Valley community together in a fun and humorous way, the nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation is announcing the first community-wide SCV Virtual Talent Show.
Some Things Don’t Change | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The pharmacy was gobbled up by another company, and their new policy required the patient to receive a two-month supply of drugs instead of a one-month supply...
Schools Chief Calls for Free Internet for Students Statewide
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that his Closing the Digital Divide Task Force is asking the leaders of major internet service providers to provide free internet access to all of California’s students.
Wilk, GOP Caucus Members Fight for Unemployed Californians
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is outraged that problems with processing unemployment claims at the state's Employment Development Department remain unresolved while millions of unemployed Californians continue to file for relief in areas like the Santa Clarita Valley, which made the list of most economically hard-hit areas in the nation.
May 15: Deadline to Apply for Appointment to Sulphur Springs Board
May 15 is the deadline for interested individuals to apply for an appointment to the Sulphur Springs Union School District Governing Board.
L.A. County Friday: 24,215 Cases; 1,172 Deaths; 497 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,065 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 new deaths from the disease, with 497 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
May 2: Wolf Creek Brewery Sets Fundraiser for Child & Family Center
Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia will present a "Socially Responsible Saturday" drive-through fundraiser to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center on Saturday, May 2, from noon to 4 p.m.
American Cancer Society Shutters SCV Office
The American Cancer Society has decided to close its Valencia/Santa Clarita office at 25020 Avenue Stanford as of April 30, chapter Executive Director Dan Witzling said in an email to staff and supporters.
Who Is Eligible for COVID-19 Testing in L.A. County?
If you've wondered whether you or someone you know is eligible for COVID-19 testing, the county of Los Angeles is currently prioritizing tests for the virus
Thin Sierra Snowpack Heralds Expanding Drought in California
California received some much-needed precipitation in March and April, a reprieve from a winter of clear skies, but it was not enough to head off the state's expanding drought.
Today in SCV History (May 1)
1953: Adrian Adams, later municipal court judge, opens law practice in Newhall with attorney James Lowder. [story]
Polka Dot Roadshow Accepting Applications
The Polka Dot Roadshow, a mercantile and art fair held in Santa Clarita, has opened its applications early. Payments can be sent in anytime between Friday, May 1, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
May 4: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Alison Lindemann
The Valley Industry Association welcomes Alison Lindemann for its virtual Motivational Monday, May 4, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., via Zoom.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita No. 17 Hardest-Hit U.S. City for COVID-19 Unemployment
A new report released by finance website WalletHub ranks Santa Clarita as No. 17 on its list of large U.S. cities hardest hit by unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County Thursday: 23,182 Cases, 1,111 Deaths; 478 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
California Thursday: 48,917 Cases, 1,982 Deaths
SACRAMENTO –The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 48,917 confirmed cases and 1,982 deaths.
At Their Doorstep | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The Greatest Generation brought prosperity to our doorstep. Unfortunately, these same older adults statistically have a higher coronavirus mortality rate than the general population.
COC’s Defensive Back Vukobradovich Commits to North Carolina Central University
College of the Canyons defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich is the 10th member of the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to sign on with a four-year program after committing to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) last week.
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mail from Saugus Neighborhood
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested two men for allegedly stealing mail from a Saugus neighborhood. The following report is from the Station's social media page.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Human Skeletal Remains Found in Newhall
On Wednesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies from the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) were checking several homeless encampments in the area to offer homeless people temporary housing, supplies, masks, and distribute informational fliers related to COVID 19 precautions.
Newsom Announces Online Portal to Assist Parents in Finding Safe, Reliable Childcare
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new portal to help parents, including essential workers and vulnerable families, find safe, reliable and accessible child care options.
USDA Approves New Program to Assist California’s Food Insecure Students
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a new food assistance program for children throughout the state who are living in households struggling with food insecurity.
