John McCain

Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 27, 2020

By Dr. Gene Dorio

Dr. Gene DorioHe was a prisoner of war 5-1/2 years, spending several years in solitary confinement. John McCain was tortured, yet he became a U.S. Senator and presidential candidate.

He suffered.

Over the past several days in my neighborhood, there have been two street birthday parties for children with no face masks or social separation.

As I ran by, I asked a friend what was going on. He offered: “They were all cooped up and needed to get out, and the children suffered enough.”

Suffered enough? Being cooped up? How about being tortured or in solitary confinement?

Suffering. Do people really know what this means? Do we pamper when they complain of being “cooped up?” Must we protect our children to this degree, possibly risking their lives and the people around them?

I don’t want to be harsh, as I’m sure in the past I was also protective. Somehow this goes beyond balancing the “risks and complications” I deal with on a daily basis. Maybe I’ve become a grouchy old man.

John McCain suffered.

I dare to think of the repercussions if you take away your child’s iPad. Do it! Your child might then grow up to be a U.S. senator.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

No Comments for : Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’

    May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’

    2 hours ago
  • L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue

    L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue

    3 hours ago
  • Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    3 hours ago
  • Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues

    Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues

    4 hours ago
  • CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms

    CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms

    4 hours ago
  • CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter

    CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (April 27)

    Today in SCV History (April 27)

    14 hours ago
  • California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths

    California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths

    22 hours ago
  • L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV

    L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV

    23 hours ago
  • Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer

    Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.