Third Positive Test for COVID-19 Confirmed in Santa Clarita Valley

The third positive test for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the Santa Clarita Valley was confirmed by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials Sunday.

Patrick Moody, spokesman for the hospital, confirmed they had received their third positive result Sunday.

“The patient is not at the hospital,” Moody said.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday, while the second was announced Saturday morning. Like the new case, both previous patients had been sent home to self-quarantine.

“If a patient qualifies for testing and is tested and doesn’t have any symptoms that would require hospitalization, then they will be sent home to self-quarantine,” Moody said in a previous Signal interview, referring to procedures on the hospital’s website.

Below is a copy of the hospital’s coronavirus procedures as listed on henrymayo.com:

How is Henry Mayo Prepared To Handle the Coronavirus?

We have procedures in place to screen patients and visitors who show signs or symptoms of the Coronavirus and who have a history that would indicate they are at risk of the disease.

If such a person is identified, they would be isolated and evaluated for their eligibility for a Coronavirus test. If they are not deemed eligible to be tested then the person will be sent home with appropriate instructions.

If they are deemed eligible to be tested then a test will be administered. If the person tested is not seriously ill, then he or she would be sent home and asked to self-quarantine until the test results come in.

If the test results come back positive and the person is still relatively healthy, then that person would be asked to continue to self-quarantine. (Please note that it generally takes two to six days to get COVID-19 test results.) If the person is not well enough to go home and requires admission to the hospital, then we will treat them appropriately in an isolated room.

For questions about our infection control procedures, call 661-200-1302, or send an e-mail to moodypj@henrymayo.com.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

City of Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital