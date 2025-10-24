header image

October 24
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Santa Clarita Metrolink grand opening brochure
Third Sweep in a Row for Lady Mustangs Volleyball
| Friday, Oct 24, 2025

It was another three-set win for The Master’s University women’s volleyball team on Thursday, Oct. 23 as it defeated Benedictine Mesa (25-19, 26-24, 25-8) in The MacArthur Center.

Kinsley Kollmann finished with 12 kills to lead a balanced Mustangs attack, which hit .295.

BenU jumped out to the early lead of 4-1 but TMU got into a rhythm offensively, using runs of 6-1 and 5-2 take the first set. A kill from Krista Brady off one of Kate Wagner’s 26 assists sealed the opening frame win.

“I was proud of our ability to execute our scouting report that we studied all week,” TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner said. “We struggled to do that the last time around when we played BenU.”

The Lady Mustangs continued to press out of the gate of the second set, leading 5-0 and 8-3. TMU had its largest lead of 19-10, but Benedictine reeled off six straight points to even the game at 24-24. But back-to-back Mustang kills put them on the verge of the seventh conference win in eight games.

“I thought we were very diligent and focused and we did a great job defensively stopping their most dangerous attackers,” Hafner said. “We scrapped well tonight and I’m really proud of our efficiency.”

The Lady Mustangs dominated the third and final set, allowing just eight total points. TMU closed out the game with eight consecutive points including three straight kills from Kollmann and ended the night with a Kiera Maynard service ace.

Defensively, TMU totaled 65 digs and held BenU to just a .025 hitting percentage.

TMU will have a quick turnaround as it will face Park Gilbert on Friday, Oct. 25 in Santa Clarita. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
First West Nile Virus Death of 2025 Reported in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first local death due to West Nile virus for the 2025 mosquito season.
First West Nile Virus Death of 2025 Reported in L.A. County
Oct. 28: City Council Public Hearing on Hasa Manufacturing Request
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct.28 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. A public hearing will be held regarding a request for a conditional use permit by Hasa, Inc.
Oct. 28: City Council Public Hearing on Hasa Manufacturing Request
Oct. 28: Supervisors to Review Fire-Related Emergency Actions
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will review various emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events, including the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, Kenneth Fire and multiple other fires.
Oct. 28: Supervisors to Review Fire-Related Emergency Actions
Canyons Freshman Emma Chodur Places Fifth at ITA Cup
College of the Canyons freshman Emma Chodur enjoyed a spectacular start to her freshman tennis campaign after placing fifth in the nation at the annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup hosted by Berry College at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. Oct. 16-19.
Canyons Freshman Emma Chodur Places Fifth at ITA Cup
Canyons Cruises in 9-0 Win Over Glendale College
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored a season-high nine goals in shutting out Glendale College at home on Tuesday night, Oct. 21.
Canyons Cruises in 9-0 Win Over Glendale College
Third Sweep in a Row for Lady Mustangs Volleyball
It was another three-set win for The Master's University women's volleyball team on Thursday, Oct. 23 as it defeated Benedictine Mesa (25-19, 26-24, 25-8) in The MacArthur Center.
Third Sweep in a Row for Lady Mustangs Volleyball
Mustangs Fall to Golden Eagles
Benja Mugabi and Clinton Mawusi each scored their first goals as Mustangs, but it was the La Sierra Golden Eagles that came from behind Tuesday, Oct. 21 to defeat The Master's University men's soccer team 3-2 on Reese Field.
Mustangs Fall to Golden Eagles
TMU Rolls Past La Sierra Behind Brunnemann’s Hat Trick
The Master's University women's soccer squad got back in the win column on Tuesday, Oct. 21 behind three goals from Kegan Brunnemann in a 5-0 win over La Sierra in Santa Clarita.
TMU Rolls Past La Sierra Behind Brunnemann’s Hat Trick
Arroyo Seco Junior High Named 2025 California Blue Ribbon School
The California Department of Education has named Arroyo Seco Junior High School in the William S. Hart Union High School District in the Santa Clarita Valley as one of 31 2025 California Blue Ribbon Schools.
Arroyo Seco Junior High Named 2025 California Blue Ribbon School
Marsha McLean | Parenting for Prevention
One of the greatest strengths of Santa Clarita is our commitment to supporting one another. Whether it’s coming together to celebrate our community’s accomplishments or lending a hand when challenges arise, Santa Clarita families can always count on our city to be a foundation for resources, information and care.
Marsha McLean | Parenting for Prevention
Oct. 24-Nov. 1: TMU Theatre Presents ‘The Secret of Chimneys’
The Master's University Theatre Arts will present "The Secret of Chimneys" on two weekends, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Friday-Satuday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Oct. 24-Nov. 1: TMU Theatre Presents ‘The Secret of Chimneys’
Today in SCV History (Oct. 24)
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Santa Clarita Metrolink grand opening brochure
Chipotle Pays $246K Settlement for Illegal Gift Card Practices
Investigators from the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs assisted in a statewide investigation that has led to a nearly $250,000 settlement from a national restaurant chain.
Chipotle Pays $246K Settlement for Illegal Gift Card Practices
Oct. 26: Harvest Fest Sunday at Valencia Christian Center
Valencia Christian Center will host its Harvest Fest Sunday, 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: Harvest Fest Sunday at Valencia Christian Center
Oct. 25: Floating Pumpkin Patch at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Splash into Halloween fun at the Floating Pumpkin Patch, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Oct. 25: Floating Pumpkin Patch at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Valladares Hosts Public Safety Day Prison Tour, First Responder Roundtable
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) continued her District Dialogue Listening Tour with a focused Public Safety Day, which included a visit to the Federal Correctional Complex Victorville and a virtual roundtable with local first responders.
Valladares Hosts Public Safety Day Prison Tour, First Responder Roundtable
Oct. 24: Halloween Fiesta at Newhall Community Center
The annual Halloween Fiesta at the Newhall Community Center will be held Friday, Oct. 24, 5-8 p.m. This special family-friendly event will include a haunted house, games and pumpkin decorating.
Oct. 24: Halloween Fiesta at Newhall Community Center
Oct. 25: Fourth Annual Día de Muertos Halloween Event
The Fourth Annual Halloween Event, hosted by the city of Santa Clarita, will bring the community together to honor, celebrate and learn about Día de Muertos on Saturday, Oct. 25, 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 25: Fourth Annual Día de Muertos Halloween Event
Nov. 7: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Nov. 7: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Oct. 30: Newhall Library Halloween Parade, Costume Party
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host its Halloween Parade and Costume Party, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Oct. 30: Newhall Library Halloween Parade, Costume Party
Oct. 31: Sand Canyon Spooktacular at Sand Canyon Country Club
The Sand Canyon Country Club will host its free Halloween event, "Sand Canyon Spooktacular" from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Oct. 31: Sand Canyon Spooktacular at Sand Canyon Country Club
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
Oct. 19-25 is National Teen Driver Safety Week
Oct. 19 - 25 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and it is a great time for California parents to talk to their teenagers about safe driving, including the importance of driving sober.
Oct. 19-25 is National Teen Driver Safety Week
Nov. 15: Bridge to Home’s Second Annual Turkey Trot Fundraiser
Bridge to Home is inviting the community to join the fun at the Second Annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 15, at The Paseo Club in Valencia.
Nov. 15: Bridge to Home’s Second Annual Turkey Trot Fundraiser
