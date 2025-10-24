Third Sweep in a Row for Lady Mustangs Volleyball

Kinsley Kollmann finished with 12 kills to lead a balanced Mustangs attack, which hit .295.

BenU jumped out to the early lead of 4-1 but TMU got into a rhythm offensively, using runs of 6-1 and 5-2 take the first set. A kill from Krista Brady off one of Kate Wagner’s 26 assists sealed the opening frame win.

“I was proud of our ability to execute our scouting report that we studied all week,” TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner said. “We struggled to do that the last time around when we played BenU.”

The Lady Mustangs continued to press out of the gate of the second set, leading 5-0 and 8-3. TMU had its largest lead of 19-10, but Benedictine reeled off six straight points to even the game at 24-24. But back-to-back Mustang kills put them on the verge of the seventh conference win in eight games.

“I thought we were very diligent and focused and we did a great job defensively stopping their most dangerous attackers,” Hafner said. “We scrapped well tonight and I’m really proud of our efficiency.”

The Lady Mustangs dominated the third and final set, allowing just eight total points. TMU closed out the game with eight consecutive points including three straight kills from Kollmann and ended the night with a Kiera Maynard service ace.

Defensively, TMU totaled 65 digs and held BenU to just a .025 hitting percentage.

TMU will have a quick turnaround as it will face Park Gilbert on Friday, Oct. 25 in Santa Clarita. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.