This Isn’t 1918 | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Uploaded: , Saturday, May 16, 2020

By Dr. Gene Dorio

Dr. Gene DorioDuring the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, no one was told to have six feet of separation, wear N-95 masks, or obtain a swab or blood antibody test to determine if they had the disease.

The science and technology of 1918 are ancient, while every day new information about COVID-19 is revealed. Studies are being done at the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center (NBACC, created by the Department of Homeland Security) in Maryland. Here is an NBC link.

NBACC works to understand how this virus survives and what we can do to mitigate infection.

One pertinent point I bring forward in this snippet: The virus does not survive at certain air temperatures. Studies cannot tell us what that number is yet, but let’s say it is 80 degrees. Can we then control the environment, and therefore the virus? NBACC must do the study.

There might be financial implications if a restaurant, beauty salon, or airplane cabin temperature is kept above 80 degrees (while we continue to wear masks, have separation and disinfect the area).

Sacrificing comfort would be worth it, economically … in 2020.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 

