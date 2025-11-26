header image

November 25
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory
Clodoveo Chavez story
This Week in Foothill League Soccer
Tuesday, Nov 25, 2025
MacKenzie Jones Dan Watson/The Signal

 

And now, sports fans, we turn our attention to “winter” competition. One of the most-followed winter high school sports in the SCV is soccer. The Santa Clarita Valley is well known for producing some top-notch soccer players and powerhouse high school teams. And the bulk of those teams’ winter schedules are made up of league games. That’s because, with seven teams in the Foothill League, and each playing all the others twice, there are 12 league games for each. And that’s plenty to sort out who can swagger. Plus, non-league games will often intermingle with those. And so, even with weeks having more than one game, the high school soccer season, both boys and girls, runs from late November into early February. Any playoff competition comes after that.

So get ready for Foothill League soccer.

 

BOYS

Hart (0-0, 0-0)

Hart boys soccer went 17-5 overall last season and 12-0 in the Foothill League. No doubt expectations are high for this winter.

The Hawks will host Canyon on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. for the first league match. Then on Dec. 4, visit Valencia, also at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/winter/schedule/

 

Saugus (0-0, 0-0)

Saugus boys soccer went 12-4-4 overall last season, and 6-2-4 in league, for second place.

The Centurions begin Foothill League play visiting Castaic on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. Two days later it’s a visit to Canyon, also at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/winter/

 

West Ranch (1-1, 0-0)

West Ranch was 9-6-5 overall last year, and 5-3-4 in league for third place.

The Wildcats will open league play hosting Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/winter/

 

Golden Valley (1-1, 0-0)

Golden Valley was 7-10-3 overall last season, and 4-6-2 in league for fourth place.

The Grizzlies will visit West Ranch on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. to open league play.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/

 

Valencia (0-0, 0-0)

Valencia boys soccer was 8-5-4 last year overall, and 3-5-4 in league for fifth place.

After hosting Oak Park on Dec. 1, the Vikings will host Hart on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. to open league play.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/winter/

 

Canyon (1-1-1, 0-0)

Canyon was 5-10-3 overall last year, and 3-6-3 in league for sixth place.

The Cowboys will visit Hart on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. to open the league schedule. Two days later Canyon will host Saugus at 5 p.m., playing at Notre Dame in between.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/winter/schedule/

 

Castaic (0-2-1, 0-0)

Castaic had an overall record of 0-14-1 last year and was 0-11-1 in league for seventh place. With a non-league win already this season, things look to be better.

The Coyotes will host Saugus on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. to open league play.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/winter/

 

 

 

 

GIRLS

Hart (0-0, 0-0)

Hart girls soccer was 16-6-1 overall last year, and 12-0 in league for first place.

The Hawks will visit Canyon on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. to open league, then it’s hosting Valencia at 5 p.m. two days later.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

 

Saugus (0-0, 0-0)

Saugus girls soccer was 13-4-4 overall last season, and 8-2-2 in league for second place.

The Centurions host Castaic on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m., followed by hosting Canyon two days later at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/

 

Castaic (0-0, 0-0)

Castaic girls soccer went 11-6-4 last year overall, and 6-2-4 in league for third place.

The Coyotes will visit Saugus at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, followed by a visit to West Ranch at 5 p.m. two days later.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/girls/winter/

 

Valencia (0-0, 0-0)

The Valencia girls soccer team had an overall record last season of 10-7-1 and a league record of 6-5-1 for fourth place.

After hosting Quartz Hill on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m., the Vikings will play at Hart on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. to open league.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/

 

West Ranch (0-0, 0-0)

West Ranch girls soccer was 5-8-3 overall last year, and 4-7-1 in league for fifth place.

After hosting Newbury Park on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., the Wildcats will visit Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, then host Castaic on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/girls/winter/

 

Canyon (1-0, 0-0)

The Canyon girls soccer team had an overall record of 5-11-2 last year, and a league record of 1-10-1 for sixth place.

The Cowboys will host Hart at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 to open league play, followed by a visit to Saugus two days later at the same time.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

 

Golden Valley (0-3-1, 0-0)

Last season the Golden Valley girls soccer team had an overall record of 10-16-1 and a league record of 0-11-1 for seventh place.

The Grizzlies will open league play hosting West Ranch at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/girls/winter/

 

 
