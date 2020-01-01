[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 1
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
| Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
The Thompson family worked on the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association's entry in the 2020 Rose Parade as a way to experience a unique California tradition. | Photo: Linda Thompson.
The Thompson family worked on the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association's entry in the 2020 Rose Parade as a way to experience a unique California tradition. | Photo: Linda Thompson.

 

For many people, the annual Rose Parade is just a part of the New Year’s Day tradition, but for the Thompson family, the parade represents quintessential California living.

“Back home we would watch the parade and I was always amazed that they made the floats from flowers, but my friends just said, ‘Oh that’s just California,’” said Valencia High School student Maddie Thompson. “The parade is just one of those things that makes this state special.”

Originally from Georgia, Linda and Mike Thompson moved to California with their children Maddie and Craig. The family wanted to gain some “California experiences,” so after Linda saw a call for volunteers to work on the Sierra Madre Rose Float Association’s entry in this year’s parade, she jumped at the chance to sign up.

“What was really cool about this float is that Sierra Madre’s float is only one of six out of the 84 floats that are self-built by volunteers and not by a paid corporate company,” Linda said. “It was a wonderful experience and I found out that there are people who come all the way from North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas that come in just to work on these floats.”

The family, along with Linda’s mother Barbara Kuester, drove down to the city of Sierra Madre on the first available volunteer day and worked on the city’s “Ka La Hiki Ola” float for five and a half hours.

Most of their work involved sifting sushi rice to remove the powder and particles from it so that it could be properly glued to the float, but Craig and Mike also helped fill the vials that would hold the flowers on the float while Maddie also had the opportunity to paint some of the giant flowers.

“Before I went I expected them to not have much work for us to do and we would just end up sitting in a corner most of the time, and while we did end up in a corner for part of the time, but I ended up being the person to train people how to fill up the vials of water,” Craig said. “It was really fun because I got to race my dad to fill up the vials. I won.”

Maddie Thompson paints one of the large flowers for the Sierra Madre float which will then have real flowers glued to it. | Photo: Linda Thompson.

Maddie Thompson paints one of the large flowers for the Sierra Madre float which will then have real flowers glued to it. | Photo: Linda Thompson.

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be because there are some volunteers that have been there for 18 years who are really friendly and love to talk about the history of the parade,” Mike added. “The worst part of it was that it was cold and that wasn’t even that bad. I marched in the Citrus Bowl parade years ago, but there’s a reason that the Rose Parade is nationally televised so it was really special to be able to participate with my family.”

As part of the experience, the family was able to learn more about how the floats are conceived and constructed, the history of the parade, and how the parade floats operate.

The Thompsons were particularly interested in learning that plant materials other than flowers like rice and coffee are used in float decoration and were impressed by the ingenuity of the float designers when incorporating the different materials.

“Having done theater, I went into this looking at it like a set build and ready to do whatever they wanted and get dirty, and by the end of it I had more fun than if I was at Disneyland,” Linda said.

“It was so nice how they trusted the volunteers from the get-go and made everyone feel like a part of a community that leads to a sense of doing something that’s greater than yourself,” she said. “My mom was entertained by the radio, I grew up with TV, and now my kids have the internet, but the one thing that has remained constant over the years for us is the Rose Parade.”

Though they have watched the parade every year, this year will be particularly special for the Thompsons, and their experience decorating the float has left them eager to lend a hand with next year’s float.

“I went into this as something my parents were dragging to and just another community service thing, but the people there were so welcoming that by the end of it the only thing I could think about was how I want to come back next year,” Maddie said. “It’s kind of like a baby where it’s really cool to see something that you worked on in the early stages transform into the beautiful finished float that people all over the world will see.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
The Santa Clarita Valley and other Southern California communities can expect an economic jolt of 1.3 million jobs and an increase to the gross regional product of almost $684 billion through 2050 as the result of Metrolink’s $10 billion rail expansion program, according to a new Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, or LAEDC, study.
FULL STORY...
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
For many people, the annual Rose Parade is just a part of the New Year’s Day tradition, but for the Thompson family, the parade represents quintessential California living.
FULL STORY...
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
A Santa Clarita teen faces robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred in early December near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
The Santa Clarita Valley and other Southern California communities can expect an economic jolt of 1.3 million jobs and an increase to the gross regional product of almost $684 billion through 2050 as the result of Metrolink’s $10 billion rail expansion program, according to a new Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, or LAEDC, study.
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory
The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals boy’s basketball team had the Midas touch winning the gold division of The Classic at Damien with a 75-52 victory over George Washington Prep at Damien High School in La Verne Monday night.
Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory
Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record
The UCLA women's basketball team matched the best start to a season in program history on Sunday, notching its 12th-straight victory in the Bruins' 83-59 victory over USC in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
For many people, the annual Rose Parade is just a part of the New Year’s Day tradition, but for the Thompson family, the parade represents quintessential California living.
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
Rancho Deluxe: Scene of Movie Magic in the SCV
Located in Canyon Country, Rancho Deluxe is one of a few Los Angeles County movie ranches set within the 30-mile studio zone of Hollywood, a special zoning designation for local movie ranch properties called the Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.
Rancho Deluxe: Scene of Movie Magic in the SCV
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
A Santa Clarita teen faces robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred in early December near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive in Valencia.
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
New Year Brings Breezy, Clear, Warmer Weather
In the first week of the new year, Santa Clarita Valley residents should expect temperatures higher than normal and a windy period, according to National Weather Service officials.
New Year Brings Breezy, Clear, Warmer Weather
Seniors Celebrate New Year at Bella Vida
Seniors at Bella Vida welcomed the new year and new decade with the senior center’s “Roaring ’20s”’-themed celebration Tuesday, as seniors dressed in ’20s attire and danced to rock ’n’ roll.
Seniors Celebrate New Year at Bella Vida
California Ban on Private Prisons Challenged as Unconstitutional
A new California law banning private prisons in the state interferes with federal supremacy by blocking the U.S. government from detaining undocumented immigrants in privately run facilities within the state’s borders, a private prison firm claims in a lawsuit filed Monday.
California Ban on Private Prisons Challenged as Unconstitutional
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
United Healthcare Names Saugus Coach Jason Bornn Coach of the Year
Saugus football coach Jason Bornn appreciated everything the Los Angeles Rams gave him. A suite on the field for himself and his wife for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was nice and so was the money and swag from Gatorade for the Centurions’ program.
United Healthcare Names Saugus Coach Jason Bornn Coach of the Year
Legal Cases Impacting SCV to Make Ways Through Courts in 2020
With 2019 coming to an end, there are still a countless number of ongoing legal cases that have impacted the Santa Clarita Valley over the past several years, which are making their respective ways through the courts.
Legal Cases Impacting SCV to Make Ways Through Courts in 2020
LASD Urges Public to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely
Each return of New Year's Eve brings the opportunity to symbolically say good bye to old or unhealthy habits and begin a new chapter in one’s life with fresh ideas and a brighter outlook.
LASD Urges Public to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely
CSUN’s Calloway Named Big West Player of the Week
IRVINE, Calif.—For the second time this season, CSUN senior De'Jionae Calloway is the Big West Women's Basketball Player of the Week after a huge performance in a road win.
CSUN’s Calloway Named Big West Player of the Week
Newhall Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian Marks 5th Such Incident in 1 Month
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Newhall and transported to a trauma center Monday evening, marking the fifth such incident this month.
Newhall Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian Marks 5th Such Incident in 1 Month
Local Uber, Postmates Drivers Included in California Labor Law Complaint
(CN) – Uber, Postmates and two independent contractors asked a federal court in California Monday to block a new state law that requires certain gig economy companies to classify workers as employees, making them eligible for minimum wage, overtime and other protections.
Local Uber, Postmates Drivers Included in California Labor Law Complaint
Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Registration is now open for PreventT2, a lifestyle change program offered by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes stave off the disease.
Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
New Year’s Day Hikes at Saddleback Butte, Red Rock Canyon
Resolve to start your 2020 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park or Red Rock Canyon State Park on Wednesday, January 1, part of America's State Parks’ First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.
New Year’s Day Hikes at Saddleback Butte, Red Rock Canyon
No. 3 Master’s Handles Olivet Nazarene, Improves to 14-0
The No. 3-ranked Master's University women's basketball team opened the next chapter of its season against Olivet Nazarene University (IL) with a victory Saturday night.
No. 3 Master’s Handles Olivet Nazarene, Improves to 14-0
LASD Offers Tips for Driving in Snow, on Icy Roads
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has offered tips on driving on snowy and/or icy roads as the last winter storm of 2019 passes through the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD Offers Tips for Driving in Snow, on Icy Roads
COC Powers Past Pirates 99-72 on Day 1 of Cougar Holiday Classic
College of the Canyons poured in 61 second-half points to power past Orange Coast College 99-72 in day one action of the 30th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic.
COC Powers Past Pirates 99-72 on Day 1 of Cougar Holiday Classic
Dive Into ‘The Pool’: CalArts’ Alumni Magazine Now Online
The inaugural digital edition of "The Pool," CalArts’ alumni magazine, launched on Dec. 9, coinciding with the release of the sixth print issue.
Dive Into ‘The Pool’: CalArts’ Alumni Magazine Now Online
LA Times Names CalArtians as Leaders in LA Music Scene
CalArtians are leaders in spurring and advancing Los Angeles’ music scene, according to the LA Times’ classical music critic Mark Swed.
LA Times Names CalArtians as Leaders in LA Music Scene
%d bloggers like this: