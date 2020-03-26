Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage

(CN) – A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
Remember how the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its allies from across the country and around the globe fought to keep the Dakota Access oil pipeline away from the tribe’s primary water intake on the Missouri River? Remember how they weren’t successful? Well, guess what.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe, and we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
The world is knocking on the door of its second opportunity to suppress the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, but at the White House, President Donald Trump renewed calls for America to focus on returning to business as usual – and soon.
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a dose of good news for homeowners on Wednesday, announcing the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the COVID-19 crisis.
Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and the White House agreed on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday aimed at rescuing an economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus by aiding businesses, workers and hospitals.
A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau, Emerging Cyber Trends Team has seen an uptick in online phishing scams, fake emails, bogus texts and in-person door-to-door ripoffs related to the COVID-19 emergency, according to an LASD bulletin to the community Wednesday.
Speaking as one of the leaders at the Emergency Operations Center, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that 1,300 deputies would be transitioned from non-essential posts to posts in the field.
