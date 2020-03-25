Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies

Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Leonardo Martinez (dob 4/16/01), Matthew Crews (dob 3/14/02) and Jeremy Hernandez (dob 7/2/00), all from Lancaster, face three counts of second-degree robbery.

Martinez and Hernandez also face 11 counts of second-degree robbery, five counts of attempted second-degree robbery and one count of attempted carjacking with personal use of a firearm.

Additionally, Hernandez faces one count each of attempted carjacking with personal use of a firearm, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and attempted first-degree ATM robbery with allegations of using a handgun and causing great bodily injury.

Arraignment was scheduled Wednesday in Department A01 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Antelope Valley Branch. Case MA078501 was filed yesterday.

Deputy District Attorney Ryan Williams said the charged robberies took place in the Antelope Valley from March 16 to March 21. On March 21, Hernandez reportedly shot a 45-year-old woman in her driveway in an attempt to steal her vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Bail is set at $3.52 million for Hernandez, $465,000 for Martinez and $90,000 for Crews. Hernandez faces a possible maximum sentence of 127 years to life in state prison, Martinez faces more than 29 years in prison and Crews faces a seven-year sentence.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station.