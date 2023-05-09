Three CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Women’s Tennis Academic All-District Honors

CSUN’s Jolene Coetzee, Sasha Turchak, and Yuliia Zhytelna have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.
The 2023 Academic All-District, Women’s Tennis Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. In addition, the CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes women’s tennis honorees in four divisions; NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 1. The CSC Academic All-District teams include the student-athletes listed on the following pages.
Coetzee and Angela Ho were selected first-team All-Conference in doubles. Playing exclusively at number one, Coetzee and Ho went 12-5 for the Matadors during the Spring. Counting Fall Tournament play, Coetzee and Ho are 18-7. Coetzee and Ho were the first CSUN doubles team to earn first-team All-Conference honors since 2016 (Mickey Hsu/Kristen Poei).
The pair entered the Division I ITA Collegiate Tennis National Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point in doubles this past week at number 89. Coetzee maintains a 3.793 GPA in her Kinesiology Exercise Science major.
Zhytelna and Turchak were both named second-team All-Conference in singles. Playing primarily number 3, Zhytelna recorded a team-high 15 singles victories (15-4). Turchak served as the Matadors’ number two player for most of the season. She went 12-7.
Coetzee was selected honorable mention All-Conference in singles for the second time in her career. The number one CSUN player, Coetzee went 7-12.
Finally, Zhytelna and Turchak were named honorable mention All-Conference in doubles. The duo played together in 22 matches at number two, posting a 14-8 record.
Turchak maintains a 4.00 GPA in her psychology major. Zhytelna maintains a 3.813 GPA in her Journalism Broadcast and Urban Studies and Planning majors.
The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America programs. In addition, the NAIA CSC Academic All-America program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.
Voting for the Academic All-America tennis teams begins Tuesday, May 9, at 12 p.m. ET and closes Tuesday, May 16, at 11:59 p.m. ET. All CSC members are eligible to vote on the ballots in their division. To vote, go to CSC’s website.
For more information about CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit the website.
