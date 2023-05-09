header image

1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Three CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Women’s Tennis Academic All-District Honors
| Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Water drop
Doubles Team Jolene Coetzee and Angele Ho


CSUN’s Jolene CoetzeeSasha Turchak, and Yuliia Zhytelna have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

The 2023 Academic All-District, Women’s Tennis Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. In addition, the CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes women’s tennis honorees in four divisions; NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 1. The CSC Academic All-District teams include the student-athletes listed on the following pages.

Coetzee and Angela Ho were selected first-team All-Conference in doubles. Playing exclusively at number one, Coetzee and Ho went 12-5 for the Matadors during the Spring. Counting Fall Tournament play, Coetzee and Ho are 18-7. Coetzee and Ho were the first CSUN doubles team to earn first-team All-Conference honors since 2016 (Mickey Hsu/Kristen Poei).

The pair entered the Division I ITA Collegiate Tennis National Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point in doubles this past week at number 89. Coetzee maintains a 3.793 GPA in her Kinesiology Exercise Science major.

Yuliia Zhytelna

Zhytelna and Turchak were both named second-team All-Conference in singles. Playing primarily number 3, Zhytelna recorded a team-high 15 singles victories (15-4). Turchak served as the Matadors’ number two player for most of the season. She went 12-7.

Coetzee was selected honorable mention All-Conference in singles for the second time in her career. The number one CSUN player, Coetzee went 7-12.

Finally, Zhytelna and Turchak were named honorable mention All-Conference in doubles. The duo played together in 22 matches at number two, posting a 14-8 record.

Turchak maintains a 4.00 GPA in her psychology major. Zhytelna maintains a 3.813 GPA in her Journalism Broadcast and Urban Studies and Planning majors.

Sasha Turchak

The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America programs. In addition, the NAIA CSC Academic All-America program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.

Voting for the Academic All-America tennis teams begins Tuesday, May 9, at 12 p.m. ET and closes Tuesday, May 16, at 11:59 p.m. ET. All CSC members are eligible to vote on the ballots in their division. To vote, go to CSC’s website.

For more information about CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit the website.
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball

Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
Monday, May 8, 2023
Trinity Beers, a 5-11 outside hitter from Hughson, Calif., has signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason

Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
Monday, May 8, 2023
FULLERTON — No. 12 College of the Canyons saw its season come to an end in a 5-1 postseason loss at No. 5 Fullerton College on Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
FULL STORY...

COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals

COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals
Monday, May 8, 2023
SAN DIEGO - College of the Canyons competed at day one of the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims and Championships at San Diego Mesa College on Friday, with sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck both advancing to the finals next weekend.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane

Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Masters University is delighted to welcome Dylan Crane to its swim team roster.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Input About Local Business
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is looking for input from the business community with help from The Los Angeles County Business Federation. 
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Input About Local Business
Law Enforcement Continues Response to the Fentanyl Epidemic
On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, law enforcement officials announced a dozen new federal cases targeting fentanyl dealers who, except for one case, allegedly sold fentanyl and fake pills containing fentanyl that directly resulted in the death of at least one victim.
Law Enforcement Continues Response to the Fentanyl Epidemic
June 11: Soroptimist to Host Second Annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce the launch of the second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award and luncheon.
June 11: Soroptimist to Host Second Annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
June 2: LOCALS ONLY Show Invites all To Dress Up 80’s Style
Santa Clarita Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, ‘80s Dress Up Night'.
June 2: LOCALS ONLY Show Invites all To Dress Up 80’s Style
June 2: Santa Clarita Artist Association’s Art Diversity Showcase
The Santa Clarita Artist Association is hosting an art exhibit early next month, with an emphasis on diversity. 
June 2: Santa Clarita Artist Association’s Art Diversity Showcase
Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral
The Valencia based Princess Cruises will homeport in Central Florida. The iconic “Love Boat” brand will re-position its Caribbean Princess ship in late November 2024.
Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral
CSUN Launches New Undergraduate Stem Cell Training Program
Recognizing the need to train the next generation of stem cell scientists, a student success program launched this past fall at California State University, Northridge.  
CSUN Launches New Undergraduate Stem Cell Training Program
Sheriff Detectives Ask Public to Help Identify Theft Suspects
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives need the public's help in identifying suspects who have committed a theft from an elderly victim in Santa Clarita.
Sheriff Detectives Ask Public to Help Identify Theft Suspects
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Casey Cuny, Valencia High School english teacher, has been selected as the 2023/24 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
Trinity Beers, a 5-11 outside hitter from Hughson, Calif., has signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at The Master's University.
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
"The Explorers Club," a comedy presented by Olive Branch Theatricals and directed by Donna M. Manfredi, will open 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
FULLERTON — No. 12 College of the Canyons saw its season come to an end in a 5-1 postseason loss at No. 5 Fullerton College on Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals
SAN DIEGO - College of the Canyons competed at day one of the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims and Championships at San Diego Mesa College on Friday, with sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck both advancing to the finals next weekend.
COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 8 - Sunday, May 14.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 9, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 4 p.m., with closed session, followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
