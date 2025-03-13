Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition

The Music Center has announced 113 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced in The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program, which includes three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.

Brooklyn Covington, a Valencia High School sophomore and Ananya Joseph, an Academy of the Canyons sophomore, were named semifinalists in the dance category of the Spotlight competition.

Elina Ghosh, a West Ranch High School sophomore, was named a semifinalist for the non-classical voice category.

The Spotlight program is a free, nationally acclaimed performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens. More than 1,600 teens, representing 269 schools, 174 cities and eight counties, auditioned this year, and five of the 113 semifinalists earned spots in two separate artistic categories in the prestigious program.

A longstanding initiative of The Music Center’s programming arm TMC Arts, Spotlight provides Southern California teens with expert feedback, advice, coaching, auditions and mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators in seven categories: acting, ballet, dance, classical voice, non-classical voice, classical instrumental and contemporary instrumental. The program recognizes and rewards participants throughout the competition with more than $100,000 in cash awards following three rounds of auditions. To date, The Music Center has awarded over $2.9 million in scholarships and has transformed the lives of more than 55,000 high school students who hail from across Southern California and the Central Valley, from Kern County to San Diego County.

All Spotlight applicants receive written feedback from distinguished panels of judges following each audition round to help them improve and gain insight in their performing arts discipline. An initiative of The Music Center’s fundamental support for arts learning, Spotlight provides students with the opportunity to develop and hone their performance abilities, receive crucial college preparedness skills and gain the confidence to pursue their dreams in the performing arts. Through a supportive environment, students also develop vital life skills, including self‐esteem, preparation and perseverance, which benefit them beyond the stage.

“I want to congratulate this year’s outstanding class of Spotlight semifinalists! To advance this far into the competition is an incredible achievement and a testament to the talent and hard work of these young artists,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “More than ever, we need an outpouring of the arts to uplift our spirits and bring us together as a community. These students represent the next generation of performing artists who will bring us hope, joy and inspiration, and I’m proud to say our Spotlight program plays a major role in their artistic and personal development.”

Spotlight semifinalists earn the rare opportunity to attend a special mastery class within their discipline with highly regarded artists, who share their expertise on performance technique, training and professional life. These experts provide students with invaluable feedback about their performances, offering the students a rich learning experience.

Each semifinalist will audition one last time before a new panel of judges, who will then select the top two finalist performers in each category for a total of 14 Grand Prize Finalists (two from each category). Judges will also name an Honorable Mention in each category.The Grand Prize Finalists will perform in The Music Center’s Spotlight Grand Finale on Friday, June 6, at 8 p.m., at The Music Center’s Ahmanson Theatre.

“Over the yearlong course of auditions, feedback and mastery classes, our Spotlight participants and team of staff members become like a family. We support each other tirelessly, through good times and challenging ones,” said Jeri Gaile, Fredric Roberts director, The Music Center’s Spotlight. “I am immensely proud of all the young artists, who, over the past 37 years, made a commitment to our prestigious competition and kept forging forward in their artistic journeys no matter the obstacles they might have encountered. Their determination and artistic talent are a gift to the world.”

The Music Center’s Spotlight semifinalists each receive $500. Grand Prize Finalists will each receive $5,000 scholarships; one Honorable Mention in each category will receive $1,000. Making an indelible impression on this year’s judges, 70 students (10 selected from each category) will each receive a $100 Merit Award; this special honor acknowledges their achievement in the competition and their potential in the performing arts. To help students interested in applying to the Spotlight program, The Music Center created The Spotlight Academy as an episodic series of online videos and tutorials. Designed for young artists, parents and educators, The Spotlight Academy features more than a dozen webisodes on subjects related to applying for the Spotlight program as well as advice for anyone considering a career in the arts, both on- or offstage. The videos provide a deep dive into the program’s seven categories and discuss curated topics featuring alumni and experts in the field, including New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, actor in NCIS: Los Angeles and Netflix’s upcoming The Residence Barrett Foa, mezzo-soprano opera singer Suzanna Guzmán and more.

Since the program’s launch in 1988, numerous Spotlight participants have gone on to successful professional careers. Nearly two dozen past finalists are Presidential Scholars, and many more have joined or performed with professional companies, such as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Metropolitan Opera, LA Opera, Boston Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. Notable Spotlight alumni include Misty Copeland, who made history in the dance world as the first African American principal dancer for American Ballet Theatre; recording artists Adam Lambert and Josh Groban; Emmy® Award-winning composer Kris Bowers, whose work includes the scores for Bob Marley: One Love, Bridgerton, Green Book and Dear White People and who is the co-director of the Oscar®-winning short documentary The Last Repair Shop; Lindsay Mendez, Tony Award® winner for her role in the Broadway revival of Carousel and who recently starred in the Broadway revival Merrily We Roll Along; Erin Mackey, star of Broadway’s Wicked, Sondheim on Sondheim, Anything Goes, Chaplin, and Amazing Grace; Matthew Rushing, interim artistic director for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Yao Guang Zhai, associate principal clarinet of the Toronto Symphony; and Gerald Clayton, GRAMMY® Award-winning jazz recording artist; among many others.

Major support for The Music Center’s Spotlight program is provided by Fredric Roberts, Helen and Peter Bing, Edgerton Foundation and Marie H. Song. Fredric Roberts is founding chairman of Spotlight; the late Walter E. Grauman is the creator.

For more information about The Music Center’s Spotlight program, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight or follow @musiccenterspotlight on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...